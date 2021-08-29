xQc Provides Update on Promised 60-Day Subathon

✖

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been promising for months that he's going to hold his own 60-day long "subathon" at some point in 2021. While the event was originally slated to kick off a few months back, xQc announced at the last minute that he would instead be waiting until later in the year for a number of reasons. Still, viewers of the former Overwatch League player haven't forgotten about his promise to hold this subathon and have since prompted him to provide an update of when it might be taking place.

In a recent stream on Twitch, xQc responded to his viewers that kept hounding him about his planned 60-day subathon. In response, xQc explained that he can't hold the non-stop streaming event at this point in time because of how busy he is. Specifically, xQc pointed to the fact that he has been moving a ton in recent months and doesn't have a stable place to stream for a long period of time. "You’ve seen me move houses three times. Like, I don’t get it. I can’t do it now," he explained. "I’m moving out of here very soon. This is temporary. I’m not staying here."

So while xQc has made clear that his own personal living situation is his priority right now, the Twitch star never outright shot down the notion that he will be holding his subathon at some point. As such, assuming that everything gets straightened out on his own end in the coming months, perhaps this subathon will still occur before the end of the year. After all, xQc originally stated that he wanted to hold the event around the holidays in the first place. Even though it might be taking longer to transpire than many viewers would like, to xQc, his plans are surely still right on track.

What do you think about xQc's reasoning for delaying his highly-anticipated subathon? And are you going to tune in whenever it does end up taking place? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]