New Yakuza Game May Be Revealed Soon

A new game in Sega's Yakuza series may be announced before April has come to a close. Sega and developer RGG Studio already announced late in 2021 that they were in the process of working on a sequel to 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but failed to say much of note about the project. Luckily, thanks to a new stream that will be held later this week, it seems like we're soon going to see what the future of the franchise will have in store.

Spotted by Tojo Dojo, Sega will be hosting a new video event later this week on April 29th that will focus entirely on Yakuza. The stream is set to feature the director of the Yakuza series, Masayoshi Yokoyama, and will focus on details related to the future of the franchise. Although there have been no guarantees about what will be announced at this venue, RGG Studio has held events like this in the past that have resulted in new game reveals.

One of the reasons why it seems likely that we'll end up getting some major news related to the Yakuza: Like a Dragon sequel this week is because RGG Studio has been very active over the past few years. Dating back to 2015, a new game of some sort in the Yakuza series has ended up releasing on an annualized basis. And while there's no guarantee that this pattern will continue here in 2022, RGG Studio has clearly shown that it's able to develop Yakuza titles at a quick rate.

That being said, the past year at RGG Studio has been a bit tumultuous as Toshihiro Nagoshi, the longtime director of the Yakuza series, ended up departing from the company and Sega as a whole. With Nagoshi's absence in mind, it's unknown if RGG Studio will be able to keep up its pace of releasing Yakuza games at such a high rate, but we'll surely end up finding out more soon.

Are you excited to see more of what Sega and RGG Studio have in store for Yakuza moving forward? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.