Yakuza Developer Already Hard At Work On Its Next Project

Now that Yakuza 6: The Song of Life has made its way to retail and digital release, and Sega may be looking into releasing its Fist of the North Star game in the U.S., the developers behind the famed franchise are already looking into tackling something new.

Granted, Shin Yakuza is still coming, and Yakuza 7 will likely happen down the road. But, for now, Sega Sammy CEO haruki Satomi has confirmed that the developers behind the hit franchise are hard at work on a brand new project.

While talking with Weekly Famitsu, Satomi confirmed that the team is hard at work on an unannounced new IP. He didn’t provide any details on what that project may be, but with the savvy that has gone into its previous projects, this team should have no trouble pulling it off.

Along with noting that fans will be excited with what the Yakuza team is working on, he also noted that he wants to take on new IPs that are available across all platforms — this includes consoles and mobile, along with arcades.

And…that’s about all we know. There is a slight chance that Sega might reveal what the Yakuza squad is up to at E3 (besides Shin Yakuza), but, for now, we’re left guessing what it could possibly be.

But fans still have a lot to look forward to in the meantime. Along with being able to venture into Yakuza 6, there’s another entry in the series, Yakuza Kiwami 2, that’s coming later this summer. And, fingers crossed, we’ll see Fist of the North Star, currently out in Japan under the name Hokuto Ga Gotoku, follow right after. (You can import it too if you don’t want to wait.)

But don’t sleep on Yakuza 6. Our review is here, and Liana Ruppert said, “Yakuza 6: The Song of Life was a journey that took gamers of all types into the heart of Japan and into a dynamic story that was more than just a cheap thrill. Though incredibly narrative heavy, and the first portion of the game was essentially a mini-movie, for those looking for a new story to fully dive into, this is a great one to do just that. It’s also very accessible to those looking to get into the series for the very first time.”

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is available now for PlayStation 4.

(Hat tip to DualShockers for the tip!)