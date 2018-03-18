New Details Emerge On Yakuza 7, And a Possible Spin-Off To Yakuza 0

This year’s looking to be a pretty big one for the Yakuza franchise, between the forthcoming Yakuza 6, which arrives next month for PlayStation 4; and the just-announced U.S. debut of Yakuza Kiwami 2, coming later this summer to PS4. But the team is far from done with the series, as bigger things are on the horizon.

During a recent Yakuza themed event in California at the Gallery Nucleus, series producer Daisuke Sato had plenty to say about future installments in the series, even though they’re still a ways off.

The team is already hard at work on the previously announced Shin Yakuza, or Yakuza 7 in layman’s terms, and Sato explained that the game will explore areas that are new to the series, and will take place after Yakuza 6 wraps up. It may also see the return of several classic characters in the series, and will also introduce a new protagonist this time around, since Yakuza 6 will serve as a farewell of sorts to Kiryu. That protagonist is Ichiban Kasuga, who, according to Sato, will be far different from Kiryu, and will actually have to start literally from scratch, with no money or friends to speak of.

But another game that Sato mentioned was Yakuza 0. He explained that this entry is a huge favorite with the developers, along with the fan base, and suggested that the team might be looking into a few ideas for a possible spin-off, like Yakuza 0-2. But keep in mind that these are just ideas – Sato noted that no such project is in the works right now, and, with all the work going into Shin Yakuza, it’s not likely to be anytime soon.

It’ll be a while before we see Yakuza 7 surface, as we still have yet to get Yakuza 6 and Yakuza Kiwami 2 this year. But you can bet we’ll be hearing more about the game sooner rather than later, to keep fans coming back for more.

(Hat tip to GamingBolt for the info!)

