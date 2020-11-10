Yakuza: Like a Dragon Launch Trailer Released

Alongside the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Sega today released Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the latest and greatest Yakuza title, for the next-gen consoles as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. (A PlayStation 5 release is scheduled for early next year.) To celebrate the release, the company has also shared a new launch trailer featuring the game's new protagonist.

In case you somehow missed it, Yakuza: Like a Dragon features new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga as well as a bunch of RPG elements which Sega describes as Kasuga's "meta worldview" thanks to him imagining himself as a protagonist in a role-playing video game. That includes, but is not limited to, turn-based battles. It might sound a bit unusual, but our own review found the whole package to be decidedly entertaining.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available now on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, and Steam! The time has finally come to join Ichiban on an over-the-top adventure like no other! pic.twitter.com/bW4eCM0c9C — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) November 10, 2020

"Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an eighteen-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn't commit," the game's official description reads in part. "Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most."

Yakuza: Like a Dragon launched today, November 10th, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It is set to launch on PlayStation 5 on March 2, 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new Yakuza title right here.

What do you think of the new launch trailer for Yakuza: Like a Dragon? Are you excited to check the latest and greatest Yakuza video game out -- or have you already? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!