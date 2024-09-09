Yakuza Wars Leaks Ahead of Official Announcement

A new mobile entry in the long-running Yakuza series has seemingly leaked ahead of an official announcement. A Facebook page has been discovered for Yakuza Wars, which is apparently being published by a company called BBGame in collaboration with Sega. The page is entirely in Chinese, and it's unclear at this time whether the game will actually get released outside of the region. Unlike traditional entries in the series, Yakuza Wars seems to be some kind of strategy game, though it will feature a number of familiar faces. It's been confirmed that Kazuma Kiryu, Ichiban Kasuga, and Goro Majima, will all appear in some form.

A piece of key art for the Yakuza Wars mobile game can be found below.

(Photo: Sega, BBGame)

So far, reception to the leak has been largely negative. A lot of fans are speculating that the art for the game was created using AI, with many criticizing the renders for Kazuma and Goro. It's hard to say for certain, but there are a number of oddities in the art, including the fact that Kazuma isn't holding a cigarette to his lips, but instead having it against his chin, for some reason. Since Sega has yet to confirm the game's existence, some fans are even hoping that the whole thing turns out to be an unofficial project, even though the company's logo is plastered all over the Facebook page. Sega also brought up the possibility of a Yakuza mobile game just last year, so it's not terribly surprising that this is happening.

While fans might not be happy about it, the timing of a Yakuza mobile game makes a lot of sense. Like a Dragon: Yakuza is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 24th, and it would give mobile gamers something to play after watching the show. Sega clearly sees the show as a way to expand the potential audience for the franchise; October 24th will also see the release of Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch, marking the first time a game in the series has been released on the platform. Hopefully Sega will clear things up quickly, and make some kind of an official announcement!

[H/T: Wario64, Reddit]