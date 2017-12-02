Yogscast & Humble Bundle’s Jingle Jam Raises $1M in One Day

Good deeds reap great rewards, and the season for giving has apparently not yet lost its spirit among fans of The Yogscast. After kicking off their latest annual holiday partnership package with Humble Bundle (and a long stream that is still live right now), the team behind Yogscast has managed to raise over $1 million dollars, one hundred percent of which is set to go straight to charity. The bundle, called The Jingle Jam Bundle, is available now and will contain games and prizes the will be accessible via Steam on PC.

The bundle promises “$847 worth of awesome stuff” and will unlock one new game every day of the campaign. Right now, players can access RUST; some of the other games announced so far are Dungeon of the Endless, Q.U.B.E. Director’s Cut, and Garry’s Mod. Proceeds will be divided for donation to several different charities, including charity: water, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Appeal, the Whale and Dolphin Conservation, and many more.

Fans who wish to get in on the giving have a few different options: for a simple $1 donation, players receive a 10% discount on the monthly Humble Bundle; for $5, fans get a shoutout on the Yogscast as well as two Team Fortress 2 badges; for a full donation of $35, players get the entire month’s bundle, which will feature daily releases until December 25th. “Can’t believe it. We hit the $1,000,000.00 mark on the first night of the @yogscast Jingle Jam,” wrote Yogscast member Zylus (a.k.a. Rick van Laanen) in a tweet directed at fans earlier this evening that confirmed the new total. “You guys are absolutely incredible. We are so humbled by your generosity. Thank you from the bottoms of our hearts. Love ya!”

The Jingle Jam bundle is available for purchase now through December 25th.