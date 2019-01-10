‘Yoshi’s Crafted World’ Gets New Trailer, Download Size and Box Art

Yesterday, Nintendo had a surprise for Yoshi fans, as it confirmed the release date for Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch. But there’s more where that came from, as the company revealed even more assets from the forthcoming platformer, including its official box art, download size and a first trailer.

The company posted the debut trailer on its Twitter account, and it looks to be taken from the beginning of the game. It starts with the Yoshis playing around what appears to be the core of their world, the Sundream Stone. It’s a happy, smiling stone that shows appreciation to the Yoshis. (Who wouldn’t?)

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it doesn’t take long for trouble to appear, as Baby Bowser and Kamek show up to steal the gem for themselves. The parties get into a struggle, and the pressure becomes too much to bear for the stone. It suddenly breaks into six pieces, with each one divided across the many worlds that the Yoshis will no doubt explore. You can see the trailer in the tweet below:

Jump into a new adventure in a world made of everyday objects—like boxes and paper cups! Help Yoshi and friends save the day in #YoshisCraftedWorld for #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/z1qfGs1WfM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 9, 2019

We also learned just how much hard drive space will be needed to download Yoshi’s Crafted World to your Nintendo Switch. Per this link on the official Nintendo UK page, the game will take up 5.6GB of space.

While that’s a bit larger than the 2.5GB that this week’s release of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe will use, it’s still relatively smaller than the Wii U game Yoshi’s Woolly World, which took up around 8GB of space. So it won’t strain your system if you take the digital route, though you can buy the game physically as well.

And, finally, the official box art for the game has been revealed. And, well, it’s adorable, featuring an appearance by Poochy, who’s confirmed for the game via two-player co-op; and there are also items of the environment shown, as well as a few enemies that you can probably turn into eggs. So, yeah, there’s definitely a benefit to getting the game physically. Check out the box art below!

Yoshi’s Crafted World rolls onto the Nintendo Switch on March 29, in both physical and digital form via the Nintendo eShop.

Are you excited for Yoshi’s Crafted World? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!