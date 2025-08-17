Fortnite Leak Reveals Halloween 2025 Content

Fortnite is known for its numerous collaborations and events, as these are some of the driving reasons people play the battle royale title. One event that occurs annually is the Halloween event, which culminates in Fortnitemares. Fans have seen crossovers with other iconic IPs as well as original events. Fortnitemares always keeps players on their toes, and they never know what to expect. This typically changes every year, and a new leak has potentially revealed the upcoming collaboration this spooky season. If this proves to be true, the memes and clips alone will make it one of the best Fortnitemares events.

According to ShiinaBR, a well-known leaker in the Fortnite community, this year’s Halloween event will feature the iconic series Scooby Doo in Fortnitemares. This will likely see new skins added, probably of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and possibly even Scooby himself. ShiinaBR even seems to suggest there will be multiple skins for Shaggy added as well.

While this is exciting news for Fortnite players, it is important to remember that this is a leak and it may not be true. Even if ShiinaBR has had a good track record, there is always a chance the intel is incorrect. If this is the case, Scooby Doo will not be coming to Fortnite.

Assuming that this leak is real, Halloween is the perfect time to add Scooby Doo to Fortnite. Many fans are assuming the leak is real and debating what skins will be added. While the most likely candidates would be the animated characters, some are hoping to see the live-action version of Scooby Doo instead.

One thing is for certain, though: if Scooby Doo comes to Fortnite, Shaggy will be everywhere. Ultra Instinct Shaggy is one of the most popular memes on the internet, and it seems unlikely Epic Games would miss an opportunity to add this to the game. It could be the form of an emote or a skin. Regardless, Fortnite players can use emotes from Dragon Ball Z with the Shaggy skin to recreate this meme.

Halloween will be a special time for Fortnite this year. Even if Scooby Doo is not the chosen collaboration, there could be another crossover. This is typically some kind of horror-themed IP, but this isn’t always the case.

What do you hope for from Fortnitemares this year? We’d love to hear from you, so share your wishlist in the comments below!