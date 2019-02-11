YouTube Is Looking Into Ways To Stop Dislike Mobs

Dislike mobs can often impact YouTube videos and even entire channels in a big way. Content creators on the platform look to many analytical aspects to determine how well their content is actually performing, one of which is the like to dislike ratio. While any given video can be negatively affected by the quickness of a dislike mob, it appears that YouTube is looking into ways to thwart such efforts.

Taking to the Creator Insider YouTube channel, which can be seen above, Tom Leung discusses a few of the ideas that the platform is pondering when it comes to putting an end to dislike mobs. One potential solution that is mentioned would involve incorporating a drop-down checkbox for those who dislike a video. It’s noted that this method would be “difficult to build,” however, and that those aiming to be part of a dislike mob likely wouldn’t care.

Leung also points out that the current countermeasure that is in place simply makes the number of likes and dislikes private, and it does not prevent anyone from leaving a thumbs up or a thumbs down. He goes on to say that another solution would be removing dislikes from the platform altogether, but this would be a bit extreme.

One commenter on the video proposed the idea of viewers having to watch a certain amount of a video in order to leave a dislike, but much like the drop-down checkbox, this would likely not prevent dislike mobs.

It will be interesting to see what YouTube does moving forward in regards to dislike mobs, but it’s good to know that they are seemingly working on a solution with everyone in mind. Of course, we’ll just have to wait until they implement something to see if they are on the right track.

