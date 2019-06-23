YouTuber Etika Goes Missing, Personal Belongings Found On Manhattan Bridge

Popular YouTuber Desmond “Etika” Amofah who’s based out of Brooklyn went missing last week after sharing a cryptic video with his followers, and some of his belongings have now been found on the Manhattan Bridge. The New York Post reported that police and investigators found items such as Amofah’s wallet, cell phone, and Nintendo Switch. These found items are the latest development in the situation that began on Wednesday when the YouTuber first went missing.

Amofah, a YouTuber who has several hundreds of thousands of followers across multiple social media platforms like YouTube and Twitter, was reported missing on Wednesday after sharing a video where he apologized to his fans and followers. He said he was sorry for “leaving such a stained legacy” among other statements, though that video has since been deleted from his YouTube channel. Esports veteran Rod Breslau shared a tweet on Thursday that showed the first part of the video ahead of its removal.

Etika has released a new video on YouTube that was scheduled for upload at midnight titled ‘I’m sorry’, with its contents and the description of the video reading as a suicide note here is the beginning in case it’s removedhttps://t.co/1z9xkJQwl6 pic.twitter.com/cJZ4m5aXu8 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) June 20, 2019

“You know, I wasn’t suicidal before. I really wasn’t,” the YouTuber said in his video. “But one thing I didn’t realize was that the walls were closing around me so fast. I really had no intention of killing myself, but I always push it too far.”

Both the video and its description which was shared in a follow-up tweet proved worrisome for Amofah’s fans due to the seemingly suicidal messages it contained. Amofah wrote about his life and apologized again for his self-proclaimed manipulations and lies while ending the description by saying “Time for me to go” before telling everyone to take care of themselves.

Amofah is known for streaming Nintendo-related content for followers with many of his videos pertaining to the Nintendo Switch and the company’s biggest announcements. The YouTuber has also made headlines in the past due to altercations with police in New York and which led to him being hospitalized amid mental illness concerns. Amofah has shared messages in the past that appeared to be suicidal in nature and worried his fans.

Police are still investigating Amofah’s disappearance.