Ys: Age of Heroes – The Tabletop Roleplaying Game Announces October Release

Promethium Books have teamed up with Ys fansite Digital Emelas to announce the release of an exciting upcoming game via social media – a tabletop roleplaying game for the Ys video game series officially licensed by developers Nihon Falcom. Available in hardcover and digital formats, Age of Heroes is said to take place “Canonically fifty years after Adol Christin’s last known whereabouts, approximately 100 years after the events of Ys 1 & 2.” While not much information was provided with the initial announcement, one of the posts on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the TTRPG notes that those interested should “Stay tuned for gameplay and class details,” and with pre-orders opening a little over a month from now, it’s likely Ys fans won’t have to wait long.

Images for the front and back covers (seen above) were also shared, which includes a description for the upcoming TTRPG that reads:

“The age of heroes is upon us! Ancient evils stir from their age-old slumber, threatening the idyllic lands of Eresia. From secluded villages to the ruins of forgotten kingdoms, danger lurks around every corner. Will you rise to the challenge and carve your own legend? Forge your own destiny in the action-packed world of Ys! This exciting tabletop roleplaying game brings the vibrant lands of the acclaimed video game series to life, putting you in the role of history’s next great adventurer. Following in the footsteps of Adol Christin, embark on perilous quests, charting unexplored wilderness and venturing into the depth of monster-infested ruins. Create your own hero, choose your path from 16 unique classes, 14 unique backgrounds, and hundreds of skills and abilities – each offering thrilling possibilities.

“The acclaimed Ys video game series explodes onto your tabletop, bringing its vibrant world and thrilling adventures to life. Legends are waiting to be born…will yours be among them?”

Ys: Age of Heroes is set for an October 1st release, with pre-orders for the TTRPG opening September 10th.

If you’re unfamiliar, Ys is a video game series created by Nihon Falcom Corporation and is widely considered the Godfather of Japanese roleplaying games, often regarded alongside Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest as being one of the most influential series to roleplaying video games. While titles like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy have become more widely known by gamers, Ys continues to fly somewhat under the radar – though expanding into other forms of media may hopefully benefit the series more, and will certainly have existing fans excited to experience even more pieces in the setting they love.