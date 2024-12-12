Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection List Confirms Every Yu-Gi-Oh! Game in the Release

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans looking for a nostalgic return to some of the original games have been eagerly looking forward to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection. This set of games will release on February 27, 2025, and will include Yu-Gi-Oh! titles from the eras of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. However, until recently the exact list of included titles was only available via rumors unconfirmed by Konami. Now that the Japanese e-shop is live, players are able to truly look forward to the confirmed titles included in this retro collection.

Lucky gamers might have held onto their old Game Boy Advance, but for most, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will be a convenient way to revisit the classics without shelling out for a retro gaming system. The collection will launch for Nintendo Switch and for PC via Steam, capturing a relatively wide swath of the gaming base and even allowing for Yu-Gi-Oh! on the go.

For players hoping to revisit their favorite or check out a new title, here’s the full list of games in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection as confirmed by the Japanese e-shop page.

Game Boy Era

While there’s only one Game Boy era game included, it’s one that was only released in Japan, meaning many players will get to experience it for the first time.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters -1998

Game Boy Color Era

The Game Boy Color era games included in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection also feature several games that previously released only in Japan. Those few that have been available in the US have their US release year listed below.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories – 1999

Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule – Game Boy Color, 2000

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists – Game Boy Color, 2000

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories – Game Boy Color, 2002 US Release

Game Boy Advance Era

During the Game Boy Advance era, Yu-Gi-Oh! enjoyed greater popularity outside Japan, and the list of releases reflects that. Even so, the nostalgia factor is real here.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6, Expert 2 – Game Boy Advance, 2001

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul – Game Boy Advance, 2002 US Release

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters – Game Boy Advance, 2003 US Release

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards – Game Boy Advance, 2003 US Release

Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction – Game Boy Advance, 2004 US Release

Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel – Game Boy Advance, 2003 US Release

Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler – Game Boy Advance, 2004 US Release

Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005 – Game Boy Advance, 2005 US Release

For those hoping to d-d-d-duel with their friends online, it appears that at least one of the games in the Early Days Collection will support online multiplayer at launch. According to the info shared by Konami, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists will support online play from day one. Other titles will reportedly be updated to allow online battles after release, as well.

Like many a re-release before it, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will include a few shiny new features as well. The collection will add new options for gameplay, including unlocking cards previously requiring special connections, or removing certain cards from the Forbidden & Limited list. Players can also enjoy an in-game digital gallery featuring box art and manuals from the original titles for an extra look into the past. Those opting to buy physical copies will also receive special bonus cards – either Harpie’s Feather Duster or an Alternate Art Harpie’s Feather Duster, at random.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will be available for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 27, 2025. It is currently listed as available for preorder via the Nintendo eShop, though only the Japanese site has posted the full game list as of now.