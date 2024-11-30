Yu-Gi-Oh! Leak Confirms Every Retro Game in the Early Days Collection

The next big Yu-Gi-Oh! release is a collection of retro games called the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, and it’s just a few months away now with the whole set scheduled to release on February 27th. We already knew that would be the date, and we knew of some of the games that would be included in the Early Days Collection, but the rest were presumably going to be drip-fed to Yu-Gi-Oh! fans before the full release. That was the case until the full list of Yu-Gi-Oh! games in the Early Days Collection leaked, however, a leak which seems to have come from someone who’s gotten their hands on a retail box for the game a few months early.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The person in question who shared their Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection findings doesn’t have an actual copy of the game to play, so for those wondering about language support, online play, and other more modern features being added to these Yu-Gi-Oh! games from the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance era, we don’t have any additional details on those yet. But for those just wanting to know what games they’ll be able to play come February 27th, it looks like we may have our answer now.

According to Twitter/X user kukithk1, the full release of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will come with Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 2: Dark Duel Stories, Yu-Gi-Oh! Monster Capsule GB, Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists, Yu-Gi-Oh! Dungeon Dice Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards, Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction, Yu-Gi-Oh! Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel, Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship Tournament 2004, Yu-Gi-Oh! Destiny Board Traveler, and Yu-Gi-Oh! 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005. The user shared their findings on social media before those eventually made their way into the usual Yu-Gi-Oh! stomping grounds like the subreddit where people relished in how much Yu-Gi-Oh! they have coming their way.

Given that Konami hasn’t officially said what all games will be in the Early Days Collection, there’s still a chance that something could change between now and February, but for now, it looks like this’ll be the list players can look forward to. We knew about eight of the games already, but it seems as though the full collection will total 14 different games. Japanese announcements about the Yu-Gi-Oh! collection indicated that it’d have over 10 games, but the Early Days Collection still amounts to even more than expected.

a sample of some of the games included in the yu-gi-oh! early days collection.

It’s also worth pointing out as other players have noticed that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection omits console games and only sticks to handhelds. Konami has shown from other rereleases like the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection that it’s committed to more than one collection of games in order to encompass everything a series has to offer, so it wouldn’t be out of the question to see a second Early Days Collection in the future that includes some of the console games over the years like Yu-Gi-Oh! The Falsebound Kingdom, but we’ll have to see how this first retro collection performs before getting our hopes up for anything like that.

In addition to putting all these Yu-Gi-Oh! games in one place, the Early Days Collection will also add features like the ability to rewind and fast-forward through story elements similar to what many older games have done with their modern releases. It’ll also support online battles in some games, and in true Yu-Gi-Oh fashion, will have promo cards packed into the physical release for players to claim.