Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Gives Players More Free Content

Konami occasionally gives Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players some free cards, gems, or other incentives to keep playing the already free-to-play game, and this week, players got even more of that thanks to a limited-time promotion. The creators of Master Duel are celebrating the fact that the game’s attained over 20 million downloads with some free gems being given away to commemorate the occasion. The game also recently got updated with a new Solo Mode Gate for those who want to play by themselves or simply want to obtain some new rewards from the task.

The free gems part of this week’s Master Duel requires little effort for players to claim. All they have to do is simply login to Master Duel soon in order to receive 1,000 gems to use on whatever you want or to save for a future purpose. That promotion is live from now until April 25th, Konami said, so while you’ve got plenty of time to claim the giveaway, it’s probably best to do so sooner rather than later so that you don’t forget.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL has now been downloaded over 20mln times!!

As a thank you, we’re giving away 1000 gems in-game – make sure to log in to claim yours!

Thank you for playing #YuGiOhMasterDuel pic.twitter.com/H83aUOC9uY — Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) March 11, 2022

Regardless of when you claim your free gems, you’ll be able to hop into Master Duel at any time to try out the new Solo Mode Gate. It’s centered around the Weather Painters, but it seems the rewards are gems and orbs instead of actual Weather Painter cards to add to your collections.

“The Fairies Who Paint the Weather. The weather patterns they weave become Continuous Spell and Trap cards, which bless the Field and the Fairies themselves with amazing Effects,” Konami’s description of the Solo Mode Gate said about this type of card. “Uncover the secrets to wielding the powers of the ever-changing weather!”

While Master Duel was first released on the traditional platforms such as consoles and PC as a free-to-play game, it soon came to mobile devices, too. A milestone of 10 million downloads was reached back in the first week of February with Konami offering a similar set of rewards to players who logged in to claim them, so it looks as though players can keep looking forward to that sort of thing so long as more people keep downloading.