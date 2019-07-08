Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s Chaos Impact Booster Pack Release Date Announced

A release date for one of the next booster sets in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has been announced with the Chaos Impact set scheduled to hit shelves on October 25th. It’s regarded as a booster set that builds off of what players will see in the Rising Rampage set that’s coming out this month in the United States. The Chaos Impact boosters have 100 cards in them, some of which are detailed below.

Konami announced the release date for the Fall 2019 booster set ahead of the weekend and provided more info on what to expect from it. There are new Gladiator Beast cards, more Effect Monsters in the Marincess collection, and some new Link Monsters. One of the most powerful cards you’ll find in the set is the Firewall Dragon Darkfluid Effect Link Monster, though you’ll have to hope you’re lucky enough to pull an Ultra Rare to get it.

“Climb to new heights with the first ever playable Link-5 Monster, Firewall Dragon Darkfluid!” a release for the new booster set said about the Effect Link Monster card. “With a massive 3000 ATK and an effect that can add up to an additional 10000, Firewall Dragon Darkfluid can stop any of your opponent’s monster effects right in their tracks!”

A full breakdown of the varying rarities of this 100-card booster set can be found below.

Chaos Impact Booster Set

48 Commons

20 Rares

14 Super Rares

10 Ultra Rares

8 Secret Rares

While the release of the Chaos Impact booster set is still a few months away, the Rising Rampage will hold Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players over until then. For those who have a Nintendo Switch, you’ll also have a new way to put together your best decks when Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution releases on August 20th. If you attended Anime Expo 2019 or know someone who did, there was a chance to score some prizes for showing your support for the game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s Chaos Impact booster set will officially release on October 25th.