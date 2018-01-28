Yu Yu Hakusho is Getting Another Smartphone Game

It’s a pretty great time to be a gamer who enjoyed 90’s anime. Dragon Ball FighterZ is dominating the world of fighting games on multiple platforms, and several classic anime series like Card Captor Sakura are being continued and rebooted to celebrate various anniversaries. One of those franchises just happens to be Yu Yu Hakusho, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a new animation, though details on whether it’ll be a tv series, movie, or OVA still remain under wraps. What is known for sure is that big things are happening for the franchise, including these games.

This week, Mobcast Games and Eitarosoft announced that work has begun on an all-new mobile title for iOS and Android, tentatively named Project U. The game is described as a “character raising action RPG,” which likely means you’ll be leveling up a party of familiar heroes throughout the story, but it stands out for what it claims to be able to do online. The game will reportedly have an online RPG mode that will challenge players to cooperate with one another in order to clear various stages. Characters can level up by collecting cards at the end of successful missions, and take one another on in battle as well.

The news follows an earlier announcement that a different game, called Yu Yu Hakusho 100% Maji Battle, will also release some time this year from KLabs and Axel Game Studio. We know a little bit more about this one, thankfully. Several of the voice actors from the original show will be returning to voice their characters for the game, including Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke, Shigeru Chiba as Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei. The five-on-five turn-based RPG will take players through various scenes and story beats from the anime series and manga, so while there might not be too many new additions narratively, it’ll still be fun to battle your way through some classic moments.

Both games haven’t been announced yet for the states, but the franchise did extremely well on the worldwide market, so perhaps enough fan demand will encourage publishers to bring both titles stateside for mobile phones.

Source: RocketNews