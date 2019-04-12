Zachary Levi Reveals What Video Game Characters He’d Love To Star As

Shazam! has only been out for a week, and people are already asking Zachary Levi what he wants to do next. And apparently, in addition to starring in probably many traditional movie roles, Levi wouldn’t mind playing some iconic video game characters in video game movie adaptations. When asked by Brazilian website Cinema com Rapadura what video game characters the actor would like to play, Levi offered up two different PlayStation characters from two different Naughty Dog series: Uncharted and The Last of Us.

“I think Nathan Drake in Uncharted,” said Levi. “If I had to pick anything from the top of my head that’s the role I think would be really fun. It’s such a great game and he is such a great character. He is like Indiana Jones, I want to be Indiana Jones!

“Beyond that, I can’t remember his name [Joel], but The Last of Us. I think I would need a little more grey, but I’m getting there. That was one of my favorite stories, not only in just video games, but any medium in the last 10 years, it’s so good. Totally an awesome fresh take on the zombie genre, I’d love to do that. Both Naughty Dog by the way, both made by the same company.”

As you can see, Levi is apparently a big fan of Naughty Dog, who has established itself as one of the premier storytellers in the industry. Now, if you know Levi, you’ll know he’s expressed wanting to play Nathan Drake in the past, but this is the first time he’s expressed interest in playing Joel from The Last of Us.

Listen, @NathanFillion, I’m only tweeting this out because you’re my friend, and this is a REALLY well made fan film. That said, I will fight you to play “Nathan Drake” in an “Uncharted” movie. Brass knuckles and all. 👊💃https://t.co/BcCwFRtuG5 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) July 20, 2018

As you may know, there’s movies in development for both of these properties. However, while Uncharted is scheduled to begin filming in a couple of months with Tom Holland as a younger Nathan Drake, The Last of Us has been been stalled for a couple of years now.

