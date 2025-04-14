Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Getting New Tera Raid Event This Week

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a new Tera Raid event set to begin this week, with Salamence taking the spotlight this time around. As is usually the case with these types of events, players can participate in 2 rounds. The first one will be held April 18th through the 20th, and the second will take place April 25th through the 27th. During that time, Salamence will be appearing in 7 Star Raids, and it will have a Flying Tera type. The Pokemon can only be caught once, but players can continue to challenge the Raids to help out others, and earn additional in-game items like Tera Shards.

With a Flying Tera Type, players should plan on bringing an Electric, Ice, or Rock-type Pokemon with them when they go into battle against Salamence. Those moves should help to make short work of the Pokemon. As is always the case with these Raids, a Salamence caught in this event will have the Mightiest Mark. That will allow players to assign the Pokemon the title “the Unrivaled” when it gets sent into battle.

salamence with a flying tera type

Salamence has long been a fan favorite, first making its debut in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire more than 2 decades ago. Dragon-types tend to be pretty popular with fans of the franchise, and Salamence’s excellent design and great Shiny variant help in that regard. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced a new Paradox Pokemon named Roaring Moon, which seems to have some kind of relationship to Salamence, and bears a strong resemblance to its Mega Evolution. Roaring Moon’s connection to Mega Evolution is hinted at in its Pokedex entry in Pokemon Violet.

It’s possible we could see a deeper dive into that connection when Pokemon Legends: Z-A releases later this year on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Mega Evolution will have a big role to play in the game, as players will be revisiting Lumiose City from Pokemon X and Y. We’ve already seen Salamence confirmed to appear in that game, so it’s possible Game Freak could use the opportunity to offer more exploration of the established lore. That’s something we actually saw a lot of in Pokemon Legends: Arceus!

With Pokemon Legends: Z-A on the way, it will be interesting to see how much longer The Pokemon Company continues to support Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. At this point, the games have been out for more than 2 years, but continue to see a steady stream of events, including Mystery Gift distributions and Tera Raid battles. That could slow down or come to an end soon, but it’s also possible we could see it continue through the release of the next full Pokemon generation. For now, fans of Scarlet and Violet will have to enjoy this type of content while it lasts.

