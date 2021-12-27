Zelda: Breath of the Wild Named Best Video Game of All-Time

Since the Nintendo Switch launched back in March of 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been considered one of the greatest games of all-time. It seems that a lot of people feel that way, as the game ranked number one in a Japanese poll conducted by TV Asahi. The poll apparently received 50,000 votes in total, which were used to compile the 100 greatest games ever. While the majority of the top 10 featured games that would be considered “retro,” it also featured three other Switch games, surprisingly enough. The full Top 10 can be found below:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon Quest V Final Fantasy VII Animal Crossing: New Horizons Splatoon 2 Dragon Quest III Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Chrono Trigger Final Fantasy X Super Mario Bros. 3

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with any poll, it’s important to remember that this is all subjective. Breath of the Wild is no doubt an incredible game, but many fans would argue whether or not it’s even the best Zelda game ever! However, the list really says a lot about the Nintendo Switch’s success in Japan. The fact that four of the console’s games made the top 10 shows just how well-loved the system is in the region. With Switch entering its sixth year of existence, it will be interesting to see if the console starts to cool down.

Of course, 2022 is already looking like a promising year for Switch owners! The sequel to Breath of the Wild is currently slated to drop next year, as is Splatoon 3. Fans will just have to wait patiently to find out if these sequels can live-up to their predecessors, but Nintendo hasn’t offered much in the way of details. Hopefully we can expect to learn more over the next few months. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild right here.

Are you a fan of Breath of the Wild? Would you consider it one of the best games of all-time? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: ResetEra]