Hilarious Mod Turns Legend Of Zelda’s New Dirt Bike Into Sonic, Additional GTA Options

We love covering mods … seeing the creative way gamers twist canon gameplay and make it their own. Sometimes, they are stunning – a beautiful interpretation. Other times it’s fighting a giant Shrek as Thomas the Train. We’re not here to judge, we’ll take all of them! With the sick new bike now live with the new expansion of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – it was only a matter of time before that was modded as well. Thanks for not disappointing, team.

The same modder that brought Shrek into Hyrule, and even Goku made a grand appearance, comes a new set of mods giving tribute to the newly added motor bike. Gotta go fast? No problem:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Miss Big Smoke? Gotcha covered:

Maybe you’re looking to pull a few pranks and stock up on TNT with this casual Road Runner mod:

All courtesy of one hero, WilianZilv. Not all heroes wear caps, some are just really cool with tweaking gameplay and re-inventing games to basically be a giant meme. Again … we are totally onboard. Links to be able to play these mods yourself will be available soon!

In case you haven’t had a chance to check out the latest Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild expansion, The Champions’ Ballad:

A mysterious voice beckons Link to challenge the Divine Beast Tamer’s Trials. He must now prove himself by defeating enemies using the One-Hit Obliterator, conquering new Shrines, challenging a full dungeon, and overcoming many trials along the way. Once all challenges and trials have been bested, Link will obtain a new power known as the Master Cycle Zero! Additionally, the bard Kass is traveling Hyrule to complete the unfinished song his teacher left behind. As Link and Kass chase their respective goals, Kass will share new original songs he wrote capturing lost memories of the four Champions and Zelda, previously unknown to Link. But that unfinished song… What could it be? *To play The Champions’ Ballad, you must first complete the Main Quest to free the four Divine Beasts