Legend of Zelda Leak Teases New Remake That Will Release Soon

A new leak tied to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise has indicated that a remake or a remaster of a previous Zelda game could arrive in 2025. Over the past few years, numerous reports and rumors have indicated that Nintendo has developed ports of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess for Nintendo Switch. Despite this, Nintendo has yet to reveal these Zelda games for Switch, which has led many to wonder if they actually exist. Now, based on a new leak that has come about, it seems that hope for these remasters is alive once again.

Spotted on the website of electronics retailer Newegg, it was said that a remake or remaster of a past Zelda game is set to release at some point this year. Mention of this was found in a description for a Nintendo eShop gift card, which happened to outline Nintendo games slated to arrive in 2025. In addition to Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Newegg also happened to list “a Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster”.

Not long after this discovery was made by Nintendo fans, those at Newegg altered the description to remove this Zelda game in question. Still, it being listed in the first place suggests that Newegg could have spilled the beans on an announcement that Nintendo has yet to make. Then again, it could have been completely accidental and was only done by someone trying to guess which Nintendo games will be released in 2025.

If a remake or remaster of a Zelda game from yesteryear is on the way, though, it would actually make a fair amount of sense given Nintendo’s upcoming slate. Currently, Nintendo has new first-party games lined up to release on the Switch through March of this year. Given that the Nintendo Switch 2 seems poised to launch in June at the earliest, this would mean that Nintendo would have a couple of months between March and June to continue supporting the current Switch. Bringing older Zelda games to Switch would be a great way to bridge the gap to the arrival of the Switch 2, especially if the rumored ports of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are truly already finished and ready to release.

Assuming that this is indeed the plan that Nintendo is moving forward with, we should hear more about it in an official capacity shortly. Credible reports have claimed that a new Nintendo Direct should be happening at some point in February 2025 and will center around games releasing for Switch. If this February Direct does indeed happen in the coming weeks, that would almost certainly be where these much-rumored Zelda games would finally show up.