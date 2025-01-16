Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Narrowed After New Info Emerges

The release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 seems to have been narrowed thanks to new info that has come from Nintendo. Perhaps more than anything else at this point, Nintendo fans simply want to know when the Switch 2 will be released and how much it will cost. Currently, Nintendo itself has only broadly committed to the arrival of the Switch 2 at some point in 2025, but based on other info from the Japanese publisher, we now have a better idea of when the console will hit store shelves.

After announcing the Nintendo Switch 2 this morning, Nintendo revealed that it would be showing off the console for the first time to patrons in a series of events. These hands-on showcases will take place across a number of cities around the globe and will begin in early April. They will then continue into May before wrapping up in early to mid-June.

So how do these events inform the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2? Well, it can be presumed that Nintendo wouldn’t launch the Switch until after these presentations come to a close. Assuming that this is true, it would mean that the absolute earliest window in which the Switch 2 would arrive would be June 2025. In all likelihood, a launch in June or July would be the most feasible as it would allow these in-person events to naturally lead into the formal release of the next Switch console.

The only way that this might not be true would be if Nintendo ends up doing a staggered release of the Switch 2 across different territories. If this happened, it would mean that regions like the United States, Japan, and Europe could get the Switch 2 as early as May, with other territories to follow at later dates. Given that the original Switch was released around the globe simultaneously, though, it’s unlikely that Nintendo would opt to do this.

For now, we’re left in the dark when it comes to the exact launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, but we do know when a date should be announced. A new Nintendo Direct centered entirely around the Switch 2 is planned to transpire in just a few short months on April 2nd. At that time, we’ll almost certainly hear more definitive details about when Nintendo’s next video game console will begin rolling out.