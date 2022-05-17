Zelda Fans Call Out Indie Game Over Link's Awakening Influence
Nintendo's Zelda games have had a massive influence on the gaming industry, and there are countless titles that have taken inspiration from the series. However, some games take more inspiration than others. In a new episode of IGN's Rogue Jam, developer Soheyl Ghiami revealed his new game Mysplaced. While Ghiami says the game is actually a take on the Metroidvania genre, the art design for Mysplaced borrows heavily from the Nintendo Switch remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. After IGN shared a clip of the game on Twitter, many Zelda fans expressed shock and frustration over the similarities!
Inevitably, the game did not get picked as a winner, because the judges felt it came too close to the Zelda formula, without doing enough to set itself apart; clearly, it's not just Zelda fans that took notice. While indie games like Tunic have taken inspiration from the Zelda series, that game also managed to stand on its own merits. Hopefully the developer of Mysplaced will be able to take this criticism to heart and make something inspired by Zelda, but also enjoyable on its own.
Keep reading to see what Zelda fans are saying about Mysplaced!
A lot of fans have called out the similarities!
prevnext
Mysplaced? More like Legend of Zelda Disgrace lol https://t.co/o93QCu81PU— Sir Wuff The Guardian's Fluff (@RogueBurai) May 17, 2022
Mysplaced looks a LOT like Link's Awakening.
prevnext
Es que son iguales xD #mysplaced #zelda pic.twitter.com/iEwXcg01nc— Central N (@N11Central) May 17, 2022
Some have called it a blatant rip-off...
prevnext
No hate to the developers but this is just a blatant rip-off of Link's Awakening lmao https://t.co/ikF3Qe6gok— Eli (@Eli_6192) May 17, 2022
...while others thought it looked like DLC for the Switch game!
prevnext
I didn’t read the tweet and thought that this was Link’s Awakening dlc https://t.co/SiJJfdvUkO— Runi Toon (@koolaruni) May 17, 2022
A few changes might have made it less obvious.
prevnext
“Copy my homework but don’t make it obvious” https://t.co/10Yrp7DRBT— Sebby (@SebbyWest) May 17, 2022
It's certainly more than "reminiscent."
prevnext
>reminiscent— Ted (@TeddieDriver) May 17, 2022
My brother in christ they just copy and pasted the game https://t.co/ABRphWLhl3
Some have questioned if it's using Nintendo's assets.
prevnext
Yeah this devs behind this game are going to get cease a nd desisted lol these assets literally look stolen https://t.co/1SJFAfQlMe— AngryLuigi (@Vwemmyy) May 17, 2022
There's such a thing as "too much" inspiration.
prev
yep that's plagiarism right there. there's a line between taking inspiration and just being a blatant ripoff and this game went wayyyy across the line. when i first saw this i actually thought it was a mod for Links Awakening https://t.co/aTH4Vm6Oz3— Trew Domko (@TrewDomko) May 17, 2022