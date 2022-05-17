Zelda Fans Call Out Indie Game Over Link's Awakening Influence

Nintendo's Zelda games have had a massive influence on the gaming industry, and there are countless titles that have taken inspiration from the series. However, some games take more inspiration than others. In a new episode of IGN's Rogue Jam, developer Soheyl Ghiami revealed his new game Mysplaced. While Ghiami says the game is actually a take on the Metroidvania genre, the art design for Mysplaced borrows heavily from the Nintendo Switch remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. After IGN shared a clip of the game on Twitter, many Zelda fans expressed shock and frustration over the similarities!

Inevitably, the game did not get picked as a winner, because the judges felt it came too close to the Zelda formula, without doing enough to set itself apart; clearly, it's not just Zelda fans that took notice. While indie games like Tunic have taken inspiration from the Zelda series, that game also managed to stand on its own merits. Hopefully the developer of Mysplaced will be able to take this criticism to heart and make something inspired by Zelda, but also enjoyable on its own.

