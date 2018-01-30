Behold ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Master Sword Umbrella in All Its Glory

The Legend of Zelda Master Sword umbrella was first made available to pre-order back in August, but the product was so new that the only image that existed was a rendering. That didn’t stop Zelda fans from snatching them up. Well, now we have official images, and it seems that jumping on it early was the right move. This thing looks fantastic.

If you want to secure an umbrella for yourself, you can order it right here at Merchoid for $34.99 shipped. The ship date for the original batch was April 2018, but it appears that the next wave won’t arrive until August (though I’ve been told that there is a chance that it might arrive before then). With that in mind, you’ll want to jump on this quick because stock is limited. Additional images are available in the gallery below along with official details:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The umbrella is deployed simply by pressing the release button located near the top of the molded handle. The waterproof canopy features a repeating pattern of triforce emblems in pale blue with alternate darker blue panels with a single larger crest. Upon closing the umbrella there is a tie tag to secure the canopy in place.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7171]

“The umbrella also features a printed nylon scabbard (based on the Master Sword scabbard) to transport the umbrella in an adjustable, shoulder mounted sling. This allows the option to wear the umbrella on the shoulder or across the back in true Master Sword style. The umbrella measures 91cm in length and 104cm in diameter.”

But why stop there? There is a huge line of official The Legend of Zelda items that you can use for everyday cosplay – including new Breath of the Wild products. For example, a classic or a Breath of the Wild cosplay hoodie would be great on a chilly, rainy day. But what if you want to want to use your Master Sword umbrella but there’s no rain? This electronic The Legend of Zelda Ocarina might be able to help with that.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.