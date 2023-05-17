Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fused With Blink-182 in Glorious New Video

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Link has the ability to Fuse objects together, and players have spent the last few days coming up with some incredible combinations. Punk band Young Fatigue has come up with a fusion of their own, remixing Blink-182's classic track "Feeling This" with lyrics based on Tears of The Kingdom. Fittingly titled "Fusing This," the music video showcases Link's ability and how it can be used in the game. The whole thing is hysterical, and it's a must-listen for fans of Zelda and Blink-182!

The video for "Fusing This" can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

For those that haven't picked up Tears of the Kingdom yet, Fuse allows Link to combine just about any item in his inventory to his weapons, including swords, shields, and arrows. Sometimes, these fusions make practical sense, like fusing a Keese Eyeball to an arrow to give it homing properties, or a Zonai Flame Emitter to a shield to make a flamethrower. However, players can make their combinations as absurd as they want, like fusing bird eggs to arrows, as can be seen in the Young Fatigue video. Fusions really add a new layer to the game, and experimenting with them is incredibly entertaining!

Tears of the Kingdom has been available for less than a week now, but the game has completely taken over social media. Twitter and TikTok have been inundated with videos and images of creations made in the game using Fuse and Ultra Hand. There's a real joy in seeing how players are stretching their creativity, and it's paying off quite well for Nintendo; as of this writing, the game has already sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, making it the fastest-selling Zelda game ever. That said, it seems like a very safe bet that the game will continue to find a lot more success!

What do you think of this Zelda/Blink-182 fusion? Have you been enjoying your time with Tears of the Kingdom so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!