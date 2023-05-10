Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Confirms Addition of Most-Requested Feature

Nintendo has confirmed that what is likely the most-requested feature that fans have wanted to see in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will appear in the upcoming sequel. Despite being lauded by fans and critics alike, one of the most common criticisms of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is that it didn't contain many marquee dungeons like previous Zelda games have. Although there were "Divine Beasts" which operated in a similar manner to dungeons, these locales weren't all that unique when compared to one another. Now, Nintendo has verified that dungeons will be back in Tears of the Kingdom and they'll each have their own particular vibe and aesthetic.

In a new interview with the development team of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shared on Nintendo's website, it was made clear that dungeons will be present within the world. The team behind Tears of the Kingdom didn't expand much on how they will operate, but it was said that there will be a "wide variety" of them. Beyond this, each location will also boast its own look that will be tied to various regions of Hyrule.

"Making a 'wide variety' was pretty challenging," explained Satoru Takizawa, the art director behind Tears of the Kingdom. "The four Divine Beasts were the dungeons in the last game, and they shared similar designs. This time, the dungeons are huge and each carry their own regional look and feel, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games. We think they will provide a satisfying challenge for players. They were certainly a challenge to develop!"

Despite launching at the end of this week, there's still quite a bit about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that Nintendo has kept hidden. Not only have dungeons been confirmed at such a late stage in the game's promotional cycle, but Nintendo has also declined to say much about the narrative that will be spun in Tears of the Kingdom. Luckily, all of the lingering questions that fans continue to have about the game will end up being answered in the very near future.

As mentioned, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally poised to release this week and will arrive on May 12. When it does launch, it will be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.