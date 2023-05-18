Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Players Have Uncovered a Duplication Glitch

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is an absolutely massive game, chock full of things for players to do. Whether that's taking on new shrines or hunting down some of the game's many side adventures. Of course, to do everything you're going to need a ton of materials and weapons. Fortunately, intrepid players have found a new item duplication glitch that can make things a little easier if you want to use it. The best part is that it's relatively easy to pull off and works on almost anything, making it something just about anyone can use.

Now, it must be said the glitch might be patched out by Nintendo at any time. Given the sequence of events you'll need to go through, it's unlikely that the developers intended for this to be in the game. That said, the glitch was first noted by ItsBenjaninja on Twitter. It involves using your bow and fusing the item you want to dupe to your arrows. Then, you need to do a series of inputs to complete the glitch. If you want to see it in action to learn it for yourself, make sure to check out ItsBenjaninja's tweet. Because almost anything can be fused to your arrows, you can dupe just about everything.

easy duplication glitch: fuse item to arrow, pause, drop bow, equip another, then press pause twice very quickly, drop bow, unpause and pick up both bows. profit #duplication #duplicationglitch #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/OTOJnntKID — Benjaninja (@ItsBenjaninja) May 16, 2023

Most players are using diamonds because they sell for so much, but you can use the glitch for whatever you want, including weapons. It's also important to note that you won't lose the item you're trying to dupe even if you mess up the inputs. That makes it much less of a potential headache if you don't get everything exactly right.

Tears of the Kingdom has only been out for about a week now, so we'll likely see more glitches popping up as players dig into the game even more. Considering it's the fastest-selling Zelda game ever, there are already millions of players who have jumped into Hyrule, but that number will likely grow over the summer. We're likely just scratching the surface of what the community might come up with. After all, over the course of a few years, dedicated fans found all kinds of glitches and skips for Breath of the Wild so we'll probably see the same thing happening with TotK over the coming months.