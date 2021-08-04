Zombie Army 4: Dead War Adds Free Left 4 Dead 2 DLC

✖

As part of Zombie Army 4: Dead War's new Season 3 "Return to Hell" campaign, players now have the opportunity to download free content based on Left 4 Dead 2; Coach, Ellis, Nick, and Rochelle from the latter game are now available to use! Back in June, Zombie Army 4 also added characters from the first Left 4 Dead in a similar free update, and now players can get the cast of the sequel. A new trailer has been released for the free content, showcasing the heroes from Valve's game doing what they do best: dispatching tons of zombie opponents!

The trailer for the new content can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

LEFT 4 DEAD 2's ZOMBIE-SLAYING HEROES ENTER THE FRAY! 💪 Free L4D2 Character Pack - Coach, Ellis, Nick & Rochelle

😈 New Campaign mission Return to Hell

🔫 Flare Gun Weapon Bundle & MORE savagely gruesome new skins, charms & headgear Buy Season Pass 3: https://t.co/Wc379b7I3x pic.twitter.com/qaQywcwt38 — Zombie Army (@zombiearmy) August 3, 2021

The Tweet above has already prompted some Zombie Army 4 fans to suggest other games that would make sense for similar crossover opportunities. Some suggested Ash Williams from the Evil Dead series, while others pitched the idea of Resident Evil's S.T.A.R.S. team joining the fray. It remains to be seen whether or not this crossover might inspire others, but these certainly sound like fitting suggestions!

In addition to the free DLC, players can snag the game's Return to Hell pack for $6.99, which includes a Horror Headgear Pack, Flare Gun Weapon Bundle, Van Helsing Weapon Skins, and Horror Charm Pack 2. The Return to Hell pack is also available as part of the Season 3 bundle, which is priced at $34.99. Developer Rebellion has teased that more content is on the way this season.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on playing snagging this free DLC in Zombie Army 4: Dead War? What other crossovers would you like to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!