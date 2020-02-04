Here’s How Long It Takes to Beat Zombie Army 4: Dead War

It’s a pretty quiet week in video games, however, the most notable release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC this week drops today: Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the newest game from the developer of the beloved Sniper Elite series. And unlike an increasing amount of games, Zombie Army 4: Dead War can be beaten in a reasonable amount of time. More specifically, if you’re looking to complete the campaign from start to finish, you will need about 10 to 12 hours set aside. Of course, this number fluctuates depending on the difficulty and skill of the player, but this should be the average range.

Further, there’s more to play than just the campaign in the $50 game. There’s also a horde mode that’s easy to sink a ton of time into. In it, the longer you survive, the bigger the map gets and the more Nazi zombies invade. And given that both of these modes are playable by yourself or via co-op, it’s easy to dump a ton of extra time into the game beyond 10 – 12 hours for the main campaign. And of course, if you’re a completionist, then you will definitely be putting in more than a dozen hours into the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon!”

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via the Epic Games Store). Below, you can read more about it, courtesy of official synopsis of its campaign:

“The resistance have defeated Zombie Hitler and cast him into Hell – but the dead rise once again with greater hunger than before! Continue the alternate history of Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and beyond! Fight the forces of darkness in corpse-riddled canals, survive a Zombie Zoo, and journey to dark, inexplicable places no person has been before…and lived to tell the tale!”