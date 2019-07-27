Zombieland 2: Double Tap Video Game Adaptation Leaked

Earlier this week, Sony Pictures released a new Zombieland 2: Double Tap trailer that got fans hyped for October 18, when the movie will officially release in theaters across the country. That said, it looks like the movie will be accompanied by an official video game adaptation called Zombieland Double Tap: Road Trip, or at least that’s what a new rating over at the Australian Video Game Classification rating board has seemingly leaked. According to Australia’s official rating board, there’s a rated “M” for “Mature Zombieland 2 game in development by GameMill Entertainment and Maximum Games.

The rating doesn’t divulge platforms, but it does reveal the game is multi-platform, suggesting it may be coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and possibly even Nintendo Switch. The classification was given on July 24, and unfortunately doesn’t feature a rating summary. In other words, there’s zero details about the game itself divulged.

For those that don’t know: GameMill Entertainment is the team perhaps best-known for Cartoon Network Battle Chasers, Goosebumps: The Game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers, and American Ninja Warrior Challenge. As you can see, it has a lot of experience in licensed titles, but it’s also shipped many mediocre games, which perhaps doesn’t bode well for fans of Zombieland 2 hoping for a proper AAA video game adaptation.

Meanwhile, the game’s publisher, Maximum Games, is the publisher behind titles like Sniper Elite, Road Rage, Troll and I, WRC 4, Beast Quest, and more. It also has a somewhat dicey track-record when it comes to quality.

Looking at the developer and publisher combo, this seems like it may be yet another lackluster licensed game looking to cash in on its license. There’s been a lot of these over the years. That said, there’s also been a decent resurgence in quality licensed games, so maybe this will fall into the latter trend rather than the former.

If the game is releasing alongside the movie, then there’s a good chance it will be announced soon, which this rating also seemingly implies as well. For now, all we can do is wait for more information. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the upcoming movie:

“A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

