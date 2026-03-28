Marvel MaXimum Collection Is A Great Retro Compilation That Benefits (And Suffers) From Modern Touches (Review)

Marvel’s collection of superheroes has long been a natural inspiration for video game developers. The colorful costumes and amazing abilities easily translate to exciting adventures, something that was fully realized in the heyday of the arcade era. Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Avengers all had their own contributions to the sidescroller era, with clever ways to incorporate popular gaming mechanics with the distinctive flourish of the superhero universe.

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While there have been dozens of superhero adaptations in the years since, the Marvel MaXimum Collection is a great collection of the titles that defined many of the early gaming memories with those heroes. While some of the very oldest Marvel games are absent, the collection highlights a pretty impressive stable of games featuring the Marvel heroes, making it a fitting peer to 2024’s Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. While games overall are something of a mixed bag, there are enough classics in the MaXimum Collection to draw in retro players, Marvel fans, and anyone who likes a good brawler.

Review Score: 4/5

Pros: Cons: Enduring game design and refined elements deliver an entertaining retro package. Relatively sparse collection of extras can feel lacking compared to other retro collections. A mix of beloved classics, hidden gems, and console ports offers a lot of games in a tight package. Some quality-of-life aspects, like the rewind option, undercut the challenge of gameplay. Crisp execution and online options are a delight.

The 90s Are Back (And It’s A Blast)

Marvel MaXimum Collection is a fun blast from the past for Marvel fans, with a mix of games and characters speaking to some major early moments in game adaptations of the Marvel Universe. The compilation includes six different games — although that number is quietly increased by the number of platform variants that are available. The visual, audio, and even sometimes gameplay elements were tweaked based on which platform the games were released for, so these variants add some more depth to the collection. The game naturally includes the timeless beat ’em up X-Men: The Arcade Game, with the ability to have all six characters on the screen at once over online co-op.

There are also cult classics like Captain America and The Avengers or Spider-Man/Venom: Maximum Carnage, along with largely forgotten titles like the oldest of the bunch, the Silver Surfer NES game. The controls are tight, and the movement is refined just enough to run smoothly with modern gameplay styles without losing a lot of that retro charm. The games themselves are something of a mixed bag, with all-time classics alongside some of the more surprisingly difficult Marvel games ever released. The highlights are genuinely great games that are still fun to play even from a modern perspective. Even the games that have aged worse, like Silver Surfer, have a certain charm in their challenge. It’s admittedly a mixed bag, but a solid ode to the past that knows not to change too much.

A Sleek Package For Some Super Heroes

This collection adds some polished ports that retain the spirit of the original titles. If you’re a fan of classic beat ’em ups or have an interest in the growth of game design in an important era of console games, then this collection’s crisp and efficient ports of those older games will be great. The actual collection is a fun deep dive into the history of Marvel adaptations, with soundtrack playlists and art galleries serving as a solid showcase for the evolution of gaming.

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Admittedly, the collection is somewhat limited compared to other retro compilations that have been released in the past. Still, it’s a solid package. This includes great modern art that recreates the bombastic visuals of that era in superheroes. While there aren’t a lot of surprises in the collection, given its largely faithful recreation of the older titles and the media tied to it, this tribute to the past remains engaging thanks to some enduringly entertaining gameplay. The actual collection is well put together, with a sleek touch and bright hue.

A Quick Retro Gaming Soapbox About A Solid (If Not Quite Spectacular) Collection

Overall, Marvel MaXimum Collection is a very solid compilation of previous Marvel games, benefiting from the collected package and modern quality-of-life upgrades. If you like retro games, it’s a delight. However, it also suffers from a natural (if somewhat forgivable) drawback that is a somewhat common element of modern retro collections. As with many modern collections of retro games, the inclusion of instant saves or quick rewinds seriously simplifies the experience. While this does make the games easier to explore as an exploration of the past, it’s also frustrating on a certain engagement level. The older collections of Mega Man or Sonic the Hedgehog titles didn’t include that feature, instead relying on the strength of the game design to carry player attention.

The Marvel MaXimum Collection follows the trend of modern collections to simplify the game, which does take away some of the natural challenge and engagement. When lives are infinite in X-Men: The Arcade Game, then some of the tension of battles and the excitement of victory are undercut. The whole point of these collections is to recreate those original games in all their weird, fun, colorful glory. This isn’t a problem with the Marvel MaXimum Collection alone, but it does reflect the idea that this game feels more like a museum piece than a full-throated embrace of the titles. It’s still a very good piece of superhero gaming history that remains a lot of fun to play, but it doesn’t perfectly capture the feeling of playing those original games quite like some other collections have in the past. Luckily, the strength of the presentation and the enduring quality of the games featured in the collection deliver a timeless experience.

A PS5 copy of Marvel MaXimum Collection was provided to Comicbook.com for the purposes of this review.