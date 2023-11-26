SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Goes Mobile

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake launched back in January for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ten months later, it finally came to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and now it's coming to even more platforms. Publisher THQ Nordic recently announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is coming to mobile devices. The new port is being done by Handy Games, an in-house developer that was purchased by THQ Nordic in 2018. It's coming to both Android and iOS and will be out on December 12 for $9.99.

What is SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

The Cosmic Shake was originally developed by Purple Lamp after the studio's remake SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated performed so well when it launched in 2020. Cosmic Shake is a spiritual sequel to the original version of Bikini Bottom, which means it takes a lot of queues from that 2003 game.

SpongeBob and Patrick have run into a mermaid fortune teller who can make all of their dreams come true. In using the mermaid tears, the duo opens up portals to other realities. From there, players must use their 3D platforming skills to navigate the various wish worlds and save the day. There are seven different worlds for players to explore where they'll unlock more than 30 new costumes for SpongeBob to toss on. Plus, all of the characters are voiced by their original actors, making for a fun bit of fan service.

Who is Handy Games?

As mentioned, Handy Games was acquired by THQ Nordic in 2018. The team has been working on games since 2003 when it started releasing new Java games. However, in 2011, it started to bring several of its games to mobile platforms before transitioning most of its work to Android and iOS. Since 2018, it's been doing a ton of port work for THQ Nordic, to bring many of the publisher's licensed games to mobile and Switch.

In fact, the team was behind the mobile port for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, meaning it has experience working on Purple Lamp games. If you were a fan of that port, it's safe to assume that this will be very similar in terms of quality.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. The Android and iOS port will launch on December 12.