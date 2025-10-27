Two Point Museum Is a Cozy Delight Perfect For Switch 2 (Review)

Two Point Studios is well known for its management sims, after crafting hits with Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus. With Two Point Museum, players are put in the role of running their own museum. From hiring staff to arranging exhibits and sending your experts out on expeditions, every step of the process is in your hands. The game was originally released in March for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Now, it is finally making its way to the ultimate home for cozy games: the Nintendo Switch 2.

Two Point Museum arrives on the Switch 2 on October 28th. This edition of the game brings in the original base game, along with all 6 of its post-launch updates. This includes new areas to explore, like the Digiverse update and collabs with Dredge and Vampire Survivors, along with quality-of-life updates. A game like this is absolutely made for handheld gaming, and now, Nintendo fans can experience the museum management sim on the go. Though the UI can be a bit counterintuitive at first, the Switch 2 release feels like the definitive edition of Two Point Museum.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Great amount of content for the price Initial loading into new areas can be slow Sandbox and campaign modes offer play versatility UI is a little clunky / not intuitive Variety of museum types and exhibits keep things interesting Graphics look great on Switch 2

Two Point Museum Perfectly Balances the Creativity and Challenge You Want in a Management Sim

From my early days playing Roller Coaster Tycoon to now, management sims have remained in my top list of favorite genres. Yet somehow, I’ve never checked out the Two Point series until now. And Two Point Museum proves just how much I was missing. This game is absolutely packed with content, especially with the Switch 2 edition bringing in all of the post-launch updates. You’ve got several museum types to uncover, areas to explore, and exhibits to display.

Two Point Museum gives you two options to dig in right from the start. You can go full creativity with Sandbox Mode, or dive in to complete specific objectives with Campaign Mode. This lets you pick your level of challenge and creativity, though you’ll certainly get a bit of both in either mode. Personally, I’m all in for Campaign Mode because ticking off objectives is my favorite way to play. And the Campaign in Two Point Museum absolutely delivers.

Campaign Mode has a great flow overall, with a steady stream of small and larger tasks to keep up your momentum. Some tasks will take time, which can occasionally feel a smidge slow. But with guests and employees to keep happy, plus new exhibits to collect, there’s always something to do even while waiting to hit those bigger money milestones. You begin with one museum, but work your way through a whole network of different themes. This keeps things interesting and ensures you never get bored with the same old thing.

In fact, some of the museum options have a little bit of a plot or mystery to them. You’ll start with your basic prehistory museum, dinosaur skeletons included. But from there, you’ll work your way up to an abandoned science lab that’s definitely up to something and even explore the Known Universe for alien tech. This is a nice extra layer that makes playing Two Point Museum feel fun and rewarding, while still letting you get creative with how you build your museum and manage your day-to-day operations.

With multiple museums to unlock, challenge exhibitions to manage, and expedition maps to explore, Two Point Museum will keep you busy for hours. The sense of humor is a fun extra layer, as well, with a radio station and announcer narrating the experience. But if you get tired of the somewhat repetitive announcements after a full day of museum management, you can toggle the volume down or shut it off entirely in settings. The solid layout of setting options is another way that Two Point Museum really gives you control over how you want to play.

Like Most Sims on Switch, The Two Point Museum UI Can Be a Bit Clunky

To be sure, I had a ton of fun with Two Point Museum and can easily see myself sinking many more hours into the Switch 2 edition. But that’s not to say it’s not without a few downsides. I was a bit surprised at how long the initial loading screens take before you can dive into your museum. That’s something I’m used to from playing games like this on the Switch, but I did hope to see a Switch 2 edition run just a smidge faster. That said, once you do load in, the game runs pretty smoothly and looks sharp.

Alas, Two Point Museum does run into a common issue with management sims on consoles like the Switch 2. Translating the robust and varied menu options from PC to a Switch 2 controller is quite the task, and the game’s UI can be a bit clunky at first. There are several different menu areas, which you have to press specific buttons to toggle to. From there, you can use your joystick to navigate options in just the one open menu. This definitely has a bit of a learning curve to it, as you’ll need to hit the right button to get the menu you want. There are little icons showing you which button opens which menu, but they can be a bit hard to see, especially in handheld mode.

I will say, compared to games like Roller Coaster Tycoon, the UI is certainly not as clunky as a management sim on Switch 2 could be. Once you get used to it, it does get the job done. But you best hope that you don’t get a pop-up notification while trying to place an item or build a room, because there’s no easy way to dismiss that notification without closing the menu entirely. This was probably my biggest frustration with the game, as having my experts come back from an expedition could completely reset my progress on building a new room.

Despite a few little snags with the UI and load times, however, Two Point Museum feels utterly at home on the Switch 2. It’s the kind of game you just want to play for hours on end, and it certainly delivers enough content to ensure you can do so. If you like a management sim and own a Switch 2, this is definitely a game you’ll want to add to your library.

Two Point Museum releases on Switch 2 on October 28th. It is already available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. A Switch 2 code for Two Point Museum was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.