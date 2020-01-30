Funko Debuts Classic Contra Video Game Pop Figures

Konami's classic run and gun game Contra arrived in arcades in February of 1987 - almost exactly 33 years ago. A port of the game hit the NES a year later. Today, Bill and Lance finally hit the big time as Funko Pop figures.

Contra Bill and Lance Funko Funko Pop figures are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for April. Interestingly, it's the second classic Konami video game figure release in as many days...

Yesterday, NECA launched the second wave of 7-inch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures based on the 1991 Konami arcade classic Turtles in Time (it was later ported to the Super Nintendo as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time). Wave 2 includes Michelangelo, Raphael, Leatherhead, and Super Shredder, complete with accessories, a pixelated look inspired by the game, and arcade cabinet-style packaging.

The TMNT: Turtles In Time figures are exclusive to specialty / hobby shops, and you can pre-order the figures here as a full set for $89.99 with free shipping. It will be on your doorstep in May. The previously announced Wave 1 set can be ordered here for $89.99 with free shipping. It includes Donatello, Leonardo, Foot Soldier, and Slash with a whole bunch of accessories and the same pixelated look. It should arrive in early February.

Note that the TMNT: Turtles in Time game is back as a 4-player Arcade1Up cabinet that you can order here for $399.99.

If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

