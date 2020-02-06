Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is Available to Pre-Order Now

Yesterday, Square Enix announced that PlayStation 4 owners can get what amounts to 10 Kingdom Hearts experiences in a single, beautifully designed package. Given the amount of content here, the appropriately titled Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is also pretty affordable at only $49.99.

Pre-orders for the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package are available now here at Amazon and here at Best Buy with a release date set for March 17th. The full list of games in the bundle can be found below, along with a look at the awesome cover by Kingdom Hearts director Tetsuya Nomura:

Kingdom Hearts III (Does not include the recently released Re Mind DLC)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep (A fragmentary passage)

