DC Dark Nights: Metal Deck-Building Game Is up for Pre-Order

Cryptozoic Entertainment brought a new installment to their DC Deck-Building game series to Toy Fair back in February that's based on the hugely popular Dark Nights: Metal comic book event series from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. It looks as though you'll be able to play starting in May - right around the time that the Dark Nights: Death Metal sequel hits the stands. We know this because the game has just gone up for pre-order.

In the Dark Nights: Metal Deck-Building Game, Dark Multiverse versions of Batman are wreaking havoc, and The Justice League must band together to defeat Barbatos, The Batman Who Laughs, and their Dark Knights. It will be your job to save Batman and recruit superheroes to save the Multiverse. The contents of the game include the following:

36 Punch Starter Cards

16 Vulnerability Starter Cards

97 Main Deck Cards

16 Breakthrough Cards

7 DC Super-Villain Cards

30 Weakness Cards

11 Oversized DC Super Heroes

1 The Batman Who Laughs Tile

1 Rulebook

At the time of writing, the only place to pre-order the Dark Nights Metal Deck-Building Game is here at Entertainment Earth for $40. As noted, it's the latest installment in Cryptozoic's DC Deck-Building game series, which are outlined below. Many of these games are currently available to order here at Walmart and here on Amazon.

DC Deck-Building Game

DC Comics Deck-Building Game: Heroes Unite

DC Comics Deck Building Game: Crisis Expansion (Pack 1)

DC Comics Deck-Building Game: Forever Evil

DC Comics Deck-Building Game: RIVALS - Batman vs the Joker

DC Comics Deck-Building Game: Crisis Expansion Pack 2

DC Comics Deck-Building Game Crossover Pack #1: JSA

DC Comics Deck-Building Game Crossover Pack #2: Arrow: The Television Series

DC Comics Deck-Building Game: Teen Titans

DC Comics Deck-Building Game Crossover Pack 3: Legion of Super-Heroes

DC Comics Deck-Building Game Crossover Pack 4: Watchmen

DC Comics Deck-Building Game Crisis Expansion Pack 3

DC Deck-Building Game Crossover Pack 5: The Rogues

DC Deck-Building Game Crossover Pack 6: Birds of Prey

DC Deck-Building Game Multiverse Box

DC Deck-Building Game: Confrontations

DC Deck-Building Game Crossover Pack 7: New Gods

DC Deck-Building Game: Crisis Expansion Pack 4

DC Deck-Building Game: Rivals — Green Lantern vs. Sinestro

DC Deck-Building Game: Rebirth

DC Deck-Building Game Crossover Pack 8: Batman Ninja

