Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian Figure Set Unveiled by Hot Toys

We've seen a lot of The Child (aka Baby Yoda) toys in recent months from the likes of Hasbro, Mattel, Funko, and Disney, but if you were waiting to see what Hot Toys would do with the character, today is the day. Given that Hot Toys focuses on hyper-realistic 1/6 scale figures, it's not surprising that they decided to incorporate a tiny Baby Yoda into a set with The Mandalorian.

Hot Toys' The Mandalorian - 1/6th scale The Mandalorian and The Child Collectible Set will be available in both standard and deluxe versions. The former will include the basic Mandalorian and Baby Yoda figures, while the deluxe version will include numerous bonus accessories, like an additional Baby Yoda figure sitting in the hover pram, a beskar steel and camtono container with LED light-up function, whistling bird firing effects (attachable to Mandalorian’s left gauntlet), and also a miniature hologram of The Mandalorian armor. A complete list of features is available below (highlighted features are exclusive to the deluxe version).

Needless to say, you'll definitely want to go for the deluxe version of this Baby Yoda set. It should be available to pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, March 18th. Prices for both versions haven't been revealed, but we're looking at a release window for Q1 or Q2 2021 on this. Note that Sideshow Collectibles is also selling a spectacular life-size Baby Yoda figure for $350 that's expected between August and January. Hasbro' s animatronic Baby Yoda is also back in stock here on Amazon and here at Walmart with a release date slated for December 15th.

Authentic and detailed likeness of The Mandalorian in the live action-series The Mandalorian

Finely crafted silver-colored The Mandalorian’s helmet

Specially applied metallic painting applications on armor, weapons, and accessories

Approximately 30cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding rifle

One (1) dagger holding right hand

Costume:

One (1) dark grey colored cape

One (1) silver colored chest armor

One (1) dark grey colored undershirt with silver shoulder armors

One (1) interchangeable silver colored right shoulder armor with Mudhorn signet

One (1) dark grey colored vest

One (1) dark grey colored undervest

One (1) dark grey colored abdominal pad

One (1) brown colored leather-like utility belt with pistol holster and ammo clips

One (1) left silver colored gauntlet with interchangeable firing modes (normal and missile firing)

One (1) right silver colored gauntlet

One (1) pair of dark grey colored pants with battle damaged thigh guards

One (1) pair of dark brown colored boots with weathering effect

One (1) pair of brown colored calf armors

Weapons:

One (1) blaster rifle with attachable scope

One (1) blaster pistol

One (1) dagger

One (1) wired grappling hook

Accessories:

One (1) camtono with LED light up function***

One (1) stack of Beskar (can be placed in camtono)***

One (1) whistling birds firing effects (attachable to left gauntlet)***

One (1) hologram of The Mandalorian armor***

One (1) magnetically attachable silver jetpack with two (2) real-like thruster fire accessories

One (1) flamethrower effect accessory

One (1) tracking fob

One (1) piece of Beskar

Specially designed dynamic figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

The 1/6th scale The Child Collectible specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of The Child in the live action-series The Mandalorian

One (1) The Child in standing posture (approximately 6cm tall)

One (1) The Child in sitting posture with magnetic function (approximately 4cm tall)***

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Accessories:

One (1) hover pram with cover and brown colored blanket***

One (1) necklace

A specially designed figure stand with desert-theme diorama base accessory***

