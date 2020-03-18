Schitt's Creek Funko Pops Are Available Now

The Canadian comedy series Schitt's Creek starring the legendary Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara has slowly risen in popularity during the six seasons that's it's been on the air (CBC, PopTV), achieving mainstream success in recent years. Unfortunately, the show is set to conclude at the height of its popularity with a final episode on April 7th, but you'll be able to keep the Rose family close by thanks to Funko, who have finally released Pop figures based on the show.

If you're unfamiliar, the series centers around the formerly wealthy Rose family, who lose everything except for a small town named Schitt's Creek that they once purchased as a joke. If you haven't watched it, remedy that right away then check out the Schitt's Creek Funko Pop lineup, which includes Moira, Johnny, David, and Alexis. Lucky fans that purchase the David figure might wind up getting the rare "Finding David" Chase that's based on the Season 2 episode where David disappears to live with the Amish.

The Schitt's Creek Funko Pops available to order via the following links with shipping slated for June (some of the Amazon links weren't live at the time of writing - that should change soon):

