Get the Sega Genesis Mini for Only $40
The Sega's Genesis Mini is, quite simply, the best tiny retro console on the market. In our review we called it "a little box of joy". If you have fond memories of the Sega Genesis and you're looking for something to do while stuck inside right now, it will definitely fit the bill - especially since it's on sale for $39.99. That's 50% off the list price and an all-time low.
At the time of writing you can get the deal here at Best Buy. Keep tabs on Walmart and Amazon for a price match (note that Amazon appears to only have used consoles in stock at the moment). You might also want to check out the TurboGrafx-16 Mini, which is back up for pre-order on Amazon after coronavirus manufacturing delays pulled the listing down for a while. Note that the December 31st release date is a placeholder - Konami hasn't announced a new date yet. However, you won't be charged until it ships.
Getting back to the Sega Genesis Mini, the complete lineup of 42 games on the console are as follows:
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Earthworm Jim
- Castle of Illusion
- Shinobi III
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- World of Illusion
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Streets of Rage 2
- Landstalker
- Golden Axe
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Phantasy Star IV
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Kid Chameleon
- Monster World IV
- Light Crusader
- Eternal Champions
- Darius
- Tetris
