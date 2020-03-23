Terraforming Mars Board Game and Turmoil Expansion Get Massive Discounts

At the time of writing, Terraforming Mars from Jacob Fryxelius and FryxGamesis currently ranked in the #3 spot on BoardGameGeek's definitive list of the world's best board games. The title has also seen a huge sales increase on Amazon in recent days, and is currently on sale for 40% off via Amazon and Walmart. If you don't already have it in your board game collection, now would be a good time to change that. This is especially true since the latest expansion - Turmoil - is also 34% off the list price on Amazon.

Turmoil brings a heavy dose of politics to Terraforming Mars. If you're a new player, you'll want to explore the four previous expansions before tackling Turmoil. These expansions include Hellas and Elysium, Venus Next, Prelude, and Colonies. An official description of the base game reads:

"In the 2400s, mankind begins to terraform the planet Mars. Giant corporations, sponsored by the World Government on Earth, initiate huge projects to raise the temperature, the oxygen level and the ocean coverage until the environment is habitable. In Terraforming Mars you play one of those corporations and work together in the terraforming process, but compete in doing the best work, with victory points awarded not only for your contribution to the terraforming, but also for advancing human infrastructure throughout the solar systems and other commendable achievements. The players acquire unique project cards, which represent anything from introducing plant life or animals, hurling asteroids at the surface, building cities, and establishing greenhouse gas industries to heat up the atmosphere. You compete for the best places for your city tiles, ocean tiles and greenery tiles. When the terraforming process is complete, the player corporation with the most victory points wins."

