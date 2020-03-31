The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Manga Box Set Is up for Pre-Order

Viz Media has announced the Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition Box Set which collects all five volumes of the Legendary Edition manga that's based on the iconic Nintendo video game series. If you're unfamiliar, The five Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition releases each contain two volumes of the outstanding manga series complete with updated covers and color art pieces by Akira Himekawa. This new box set takes these releases a step further with a bundled hardcover upgrade. Pre-orders are live now, but there are a few things to keep in mind...

First off, the box set is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $125 with shipping slated for October. Note that you won't be charged until it ships and a discount on this set is a virtual certainty. If you pre-order you'll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the ship date.

The next thing to consider is that Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on physical manga titles and four of the five paperback The Legend of Zelda: Legendary Edition titles are currently eligible. Links for those titles can be found below.

Finally, a box set of the 10 standard volumes of The Legend of Zelda manga can be ordered here on Amazon for $71.99. At that price going with the box set (with a discount) or the paperbacks of the upgraded Legendary Editions (especially B2G1) is definitely worth considering.

An official description for the series reads:

"Young Link embarks on a perilous quest to find three spiritual stones that hold the key to the Triforce, the wielder of which will rule the world! Link's plan is to deliver the stones to the Princess of the mystical land of Hyrule, Zelda. But obstacles abound and his long journey has only just begun!"

