Saints Row: The Third Remastered Pre-Orders are Live

Earlier today, Deep Silver officially announced Saints Row: The Third - Remastered for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a release date slated for May 22nd. They noted that the game has been given "a full makeover courtesy of Sperasoft", but nothing has been cut from the original. In fact, all of the DLC will be included. It should be the same crazy game that you remember, updated with a fresh look for the current generation of consoles.

Saints Row: The Third - Remastered is available to pre-order now on Amazon for the PS4 and the Xbox One for $39.99. Keep in mind that you won't be charged until the game ships and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. Saints Row The Third - Full Package was released on the Nintendo Switch last year. That version is available on Amazon and Best Buy for $29.99 (25% off).

Saints Row: The Third was originally released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC platforms back in 2011. It was praised for its more laidback approach to open-world mayhem and the way it built on past Saints Row games. The official description for Saints Row: The Third - Remastered can be found below.

"Saints Row: The Third - Remastered gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power, in an urban playground that is yours for the taking. This is your city. These are your rules. Remastered with enhanced graphics, steel port the original city of sin, has never looked so good as it drowns in sex, drugs and guns. Years after taking Stillwater for their own, the third Street Saints have evolved from Street gang to household brand name, with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks and Johnny Gat bobblehead dolls all available at a store near you. The Saints are kings of Stillwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with Pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints. Refusing to kneel to the Syndicate, you take the fight to steel port, a once-proud metropolis reduced to a struggling city of crime under Syndicate control. Take a Tank skydiving, Call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and defend yourself against a highly-trained military force using a baseball Bat in the most outlandish gameplay scenarios ever seen."

