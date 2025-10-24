77-Inch LG Evo C5 OLED TV Drops Under $2000 With a Free Soundbar

The 77-inch LG Evo C5 OLED is now available for $1,999.99, down from its regular $3,699.99 price at the official LG Store. Additionally, you can also bag an LG S40T 2.1 channel soundbar worth $229.99 at no extra cost when both are added to your cart. Free professional setup is part of the package with a choice of wall mounting or stand installation, so the big screen goes up without hassle. Amazon has matched the television price, yet the soundbar freebie is not included there. For anyone planning marquee movie nights and next-level console sessions this season, this drop lands at the sweet spot between size, speed, and picture punch. Grab it while the offer is live and set the stage for the holidays.

LG Evo C5 OLED TV and S40T 2.1 Soundbar Bundle Deal

Here is a quick guide on who benefits most from this deal and which features make a real difference for gaming and movies. There is also a simple step to secure the free soundbar inside the cart.

How to Claim the Free Soundbar

Add the 77-inch LG Evo C5 OLED to your cart. Afterward, add the LG S40T 2.1 channel soundbar to the same cart. The price drops to zero for the soundbar once both items sit in a single order. No coupons needed and no extra hoops. This is a straightforward add-to-cart flow that keeps the bundle clean and visible before payment. If the soundbar does not show free, refresh the cart and confirm both items are listed in one order. This path keeps the bonus tied directly to the television, so there is no separate claim or delayed rebate to track.

Is the LG Evo C5 OLED TV and S40T Soundbar Deal Made for You

Choose this fantastic bundle if your weekends rotate between PS5 or Xbox and movie marathons that demand inky blacks and bold highlights. Fast action games benefit from responsive motion that makes dodges feel snappy and camera pans look smooth. Sports fans get crisp grass textures and clean jersey edges with minimal blur during quick cuts. Bright rooms are covered, so afternoon watch parties do not wash out the picture. Streamers who hop between animation, prestige dramas, and live events will appreciate the tonal range and color accuracy that keep everything consistent without endless tweaking. Add a single HDMI cable for a console or a streaming stick, and the setup stays simple. It is a living room anchor for anyone who wants theater-level immersion at home with a screen that handles both quiet dialogue and explosive set pieces like a champ.

Some Noteworthy Features for the LG TV

Evo OLED panel brightness and wide color gamut bring HDR scenes to life, so sunlit vistas pop and neon signage glows without crushing shadow detail.

A native 120Hz panel with support up to 144Hz plus VRR and ALLM keeps gameplay fluid and responsive, which helps during frantic firefights and high-speed racers.

Four HDMI 2 point 1 inputs enable 4K up to 120 for current consoles and premium sources, so switching between devices stays simple without sacrificing features.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support create an enveloping movie experience, adding depth and clarity to nighttime thrillers and bright animation alike.

The Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 refines picture and sound on the fly, helping faces look natural and textures pop while keeping motion artifacts in check.

These upgrades make the LG Evo C5 a strong choice for mixed use across gaming, streaming, and sports without constant menu diving or accessory juggling.

Grab the LG OLED evo AI C5 and S40T Soundbar Bundle Right Now

Big screen plans just got easier at $1,999.99, and the S40T soundbar, worth $229.99, drops in for free. Lock in a bright OLED picture, smooth gaming, and a simple setup before the window closes. Add both to the same cart, see the bonus hit zero, and enjoy a holiday-ready living room today.

Keep checking ComicBook for guides, top picks, and real-world setup ideas to help you decide what fits your space. We bring you top discounts on the best tech gear ahead of the crowd, so keep looking.