Best Black Friday Deals On Action Figures: McFarlane Toys, Hasbro, Hot Toys, and More (Updated)

When it comes to Black Friday, we are especially excited by the big LEGO event and the deals that we expect to see for action figures from McFarlane Toys, Hasbro, NECA, Hot Toys, Jada, and more. Everything you need to know about LEGO Black Friday can be found here. If you want to keep track of the best action figure deals on tap for Cyber Week, you’re in the right place.

Black Friday Action Figure Deals

If you’re looking for Black Friday deals on collectors items like DC Multiverse figures from McFarlane Toys and Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series, Transformers, and G.I. Joe Classified figures from Hasbro, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find details on the best deals going.

Entertainment Earth: Retailers like Amazon and Walmart get all of the attention on Black Friday, but if you don’t want your collectibles tossed unceremoniously into a box that’s 5x too big, then you’ll want to check out a specialty retailer like Entertainment Earth as they are geared towards collectors.

EE is currently running a Black Friday sale that offers Buy 1, Get 1 50% off all in-stock action figures, which is huge considering that it includes a lot of brand new releases that you won’t find on sale at big box retailers – much less at 50% off. They are also running a 40% off flash sale on select items that you can browse through right here. Additional links that you’ll want to keep an eye on can be found below.

Sideshow Collectibles: If you’re interested in higher end figures like Hot Toys, Sideshow is the place to go. Their Black Friday sale is currently in full swing, with deals of up to 40% off on select items and a free figure when you spend $300 or more. You can shop their entire collection of Black Friday deals right here. Details on the free figure offer can be found here.

Walmart: For Black Friday, Walmart+ Early Access (Online): Began on Monday, November 24. General Access (Online): Began on Tuesday, November 25 and runs through November 30th. The best place to shop online at Walmart for deals on action figures is right here via their hub for collectors. You can shop their current list of action figure Black Friday deals right here, and sort the offers by manufacturer. For example, the main list of McFarlane Toys deals are available here.

Amazon: Amazon officially kicked off their 12-day Black Friday event on Thursday, November 20. It runs through Cyber Monday on December 1st. The official list of Black Friday deals on action figures can be found here, but make sure to check out the brand pages listed below for more offers.

The Disney Store: Disney’s offerings on action figures aren’t quite as varied as you’ll find elsewhere, but given that they own Star Wars and Marvel, they have a lot of exclusive items. Currently, The Disney Store is offering a deal of up to 50% off sitewide on a wide range of items (with free shipping on orders $85+) when you use the code BFRIDAY at checkout. Unfortunately, deals at the Disney Store can be a bit convoluted, and sometimes require trial and error for collectibles (if BFRIDAY doesn’t work but the item is on sale, use the code SHIPMAGIC for free shipping on orders $85+). Here are some links that you should explore:

GameStop: GameStop’s Black Friday deals are live now, and you can score a buy 2, get 1 free deal on select figures – though the majority are Funko Pops currently. These deals will likely stay in place through Black Friday / Cyber Monday, though it’s worth checking in to see if new options are added.