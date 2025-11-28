The Best LEGO Black Friday Deals Of 2025 Are Live

On any given week of the year, the biggest discounts you can expect on LEGO sets generally top out at 20% off. However, the game changes today for Black Friday with deeper discounts and new bonus offers for LEGO Insiders members. To top it all off, the LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356) is now available with stackable deals. Of course, there are also sales from retailers like Amazon and Walmart to consider. Everything you need to know about these events and the biggest and best LEGO set deals can be found right here. Make sure to read to the end for new info on retiring sets.

LEGO Black Friday 2025 Bonus Offers and GWP

Several, stackable bonus offers from LEGO are up for grabs for Black Friday. Naturally, you’ll need a LEGO Insiders account to take full advantage. If you don’t have one, you can sign up here for a free account and unlock a world of freebies and other offers directly from LEGO.

A LEGO Insiders account also entitles you to access deals on select sets, which you can find here at the LEGO Shop. We highly suggest taking advantage of these offers to pick up LEGO sets that are set to retire at the end of the year. You can find those sets here at LEGO. You can also utilize them to grab the LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D set that’s outlined below.

LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D Black Friday Set

The LEGO Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D ($399.99) is a detailed replica of the starship from TNG that fans can build in 3.600 pieces. Details include a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, warp nacelles, and an opening shuttlebay with two mini shuttlepods. There’s also a display stand with an information plaque and a Star Trek: The Next Generation minfigure display tile.

There are 9 minifigures in the main set: Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher. If you get the Shuttlepod set as a GWP, you’ll also get a Ensign Ro Laren minifigure for a total of 10.

The LEGO Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod (Onizuka) GWP set will be included with the Enterprise set as a free GWP. Features include opening wing doors and a rear hatch, a depiction of an LCARS system display with the Stardate 45076.3 and a schematic of a Romulan spacecraft. It will also come with the aforementioned Ensign Ro Laren minifigure and a This sci-fi model kit comes with a sticker sheet for depicting exterior details including the vehicle name, and the interior LCARS system display.

Our Top LEGO Cyber Week Deals

LEGO: See LEGO’s Black Friday deals on November 28th. See LEGO Cyber Monday deals on December 1st. Again, the LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356) launched today priced at $399.99 with Type-15 Shuttlepod as a free Gift With Purchase.

Walmart: For Black Friday, Walmart+ Early Access (Online): Begins Monday, November 24 at 7 p.m. ET. General Access (Online): Begins Tuesday, November 25 at 12 a.m. ET and runs through November 30th. LEGO deals at Walmart can be found here.

For Cyber Monday, Walmart+ Early Access: Begins Sunday, November 30 at 7 p.m. ET. General Access: Begins Monday, December 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Amazon: Amazon officially kicked off their 12-day Black Friday event on Thursday, November 20 at 12:01 a.m. PST (3:01 a.m. EST). It runs through Cyber Monday on December 1st. LEGO deals on Amazon can be found here.

The Disney Store: Disney’s LEGO offerings are limited, but they often run promotions and have exclusive sets. For example, you can still get the Walt Disney World Castle 43222 set ahead of its retirement at the end of the year. You can shop their entire collection of LEGO sets right here.

Looking Ahead to Cyber Monday

While LEGO Insiders Weekend and Black Friday are typically for hardcore LEGO fans looking to buy expensive sets, it’s likely that the incentives on Cyber Monday (December 1st) will be more modest and aimed at people looking to make smaller purchases. Look for a new batch of offers to become available at 12am ET right here at LEGO on Cyber Monday.

The Best LEGO Sets Retiring Soon

We expect to see heftier discounts on select sets that will retire at the end of the year in order to liquidate stock, so this is your last chance to get them at or below retail price. UPDATE: Retiring LEGO sets have been selling out quickly, so pickings are slim on Black Friday – especially at LEGO where bonus offers can be stacked on discounts. You can shop what’s left of LEGO’s retiring set lineup right here. Here are some of our top picks for LEGO sets that are slated to retire at the end of the 2025:

When it comes to deals on LEGO sets during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, keep in mind that anything over 20% off is a better than average deal, especially when you can combine it with bonus offers like the ones that will be available directly from LEGO. You might find deeper discounts at retailers like Amazon and Walmart, but in most cases, your best deal will come directly from LEGO as you can stack many of the promotions mentioned above.