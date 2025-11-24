Best LEGO Black Friday Deals and Rewards Unveiled Early

With LEGO Insiders Weekend 2025 in the books, it’s time to shift our attention to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. On any given week of the year, the biggest discounts you can expect on LEGO sets generally top out at 20% off. However, the game is about to change with deeper discounts and new bonus offers for LEGO Insiders members. To top it all off, the LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356) will launch on Black Friday proper, November 28th. Of course, there are also sales from retailers like Amazon and Walmart to consider. Everything you need to know about these events and the biggest and best LEGO set deals can be found right here.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEGO Black Friday 2025 Plans Revealed

Several bonus offers from LEGO Insiders Weekend will carry over into Black Friday and will be paired with new ones that are specific to this event. Naturally, you’ll need a LEGO Insiders account to take full advantage.If you don’t have one, you can sign up here for a free account and unlock a world of freebies and other offers directly from LEGO. For example, here’s what you’ll be entitled to during the Black Friday (and don’t forget that the offers are combinable):

A LEGO Insiders account also entitles you to access deals on select sets, though LEGO won’t unveil the full scope of these offerings until the event goes live on November 27th / 28th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. At that time, you’ll find all of the offers here at the LEGO Shop, and we will highlight the best offers here, so stay tuned for updates! We highly suggest taking advantage of these offers to pick up LEGO sets that are set to retire at the end of the year. You can find those sets here at LEGO. You can also utilize them to grab the LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D set that’s outlined below.

LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D Black Friday Set

The LEGO Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D ($399.99) is a detailed replica of the starship from TNG that fans can build in 3.600 pieces. Details include a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, warp nacelles, and an opening shuttlebay with two mini shuttlepods. There’s also a display stand with an information plaque and a Star Trek: The Next Generation minfigure display tile.

There are 9 minifigures in the main set: Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Counsellor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan, and Wesley Crusher. If you get the Shuttlepod set as a GWP, you’ll also get a Ensign Ro Laren minifigure for a total of 10.

The LEGO Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod (Onizuka) GWP set will be included with the Enterprise set as a free GWP. Features include opening wing doors and a rear hatch, a depiction of an LCARS system display with the Stardate 45076.3 and a schematic of a Romulan spacecraft. It will also come with the aforementioned Ensign Ro Laren minifigure and a This sci-fi model kit comes with a sticker sheet for depicting exterior details including the vehicle name, and the interior LCARS system display.

Our Top LEGO Cyber Week Deals

Below you’ll find a list of retailers, dates, and links to keep an eye on for Black Friday and Cyber Monday LEGO deals. The best LEGO deals going will be added and removed from this list as we go through the month, so keep tabs on this post for updates.

LEGO: See LEGO’s Black Friday deals on November 28th. See LEGO Cyber Monday deals on December 1st. Again, the LEGO Icons Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356) launches November 28th priced at $399.99 with Type-15 Shuttlepod as a free Gift With Purchase.

Walmart: For Black Friday, Walmart+ Early Access (Online): Begins Monday, November 24 at 7 p.m. ET. General Access (Online): Begins Tuesday, November 25 at 12 a.m. ET and runs through November 30th. LEGO deals at Walmart can be found here.

For Cyber Monday, Walmart+ Early Access: Begins Sunday, November 30 at 7 p.m. ET. General Access: Begins Monday, December 1 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Amazon: Amazon officially kicked off their 12-day Black Friday event on Thursday, November 20 at 12:01 a.m. PST (3:01 a.m. EST). It runs through Cyber Monday on December 1st. LEGO deals on Amazon can be found here.

The Disney Store: Disney’s LEGO offerings are limited, but they often run promotions and have exclusive sets. For example, you can still get the Walt Disney World Castle 43222 set ahead of its retirement at the end of the year. You can shop their entire collection of LEGO sets right here.

Entertainment Earth: EE isn’t the first place people think of when it comes to buying LEGO sets, but there are opportunities for deals that you can’t find elsewhere. Currently, they are running a Pre-Black Friday promotion that offers $10 to $40 off all in-stock orders of $100 – $250+ with free shipping (discount automatically added at checkout). Expect similar discounts through Cyber Monday. You can shop their collection of in-stock LEGO sets right here.

The Best LEGO Sets Retiring Soon

We expect to see heftier discounts on select sets that will retire at the end of the year in order to liquidate stock, so this is your last chance to get them at or below retail price. That said, here are some of our top picks for LEGO sets that are slated to retire at the end of the 2025:

When it comes to deals on LEGO sets during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, keep in mind that anything over 20% off is a better than average deal, especially when you can combine it with bonus offers like the ones that will be available directly from LEGO. You might find deeper discounts at retailers like Amazon and Walmart, but in most cases, your best deal will come directly from LEGO as you can stack many of the promotions mentioned above. With that in mind, it would be a good idea to be ready and waiting at 12am ET on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to secure your favorite items before they sell out along with the GWP sets.