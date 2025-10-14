Get 16 Star Wars Novels For Only $18 Right Now With This Bundle Deal

Humble Bundle is back with another book deal that hits it out of the park, or should I say lightsabers it out of the Death Star? Okay, that might’ve been bad, but trust me when I say this new deal is amazing. The new Star Wars Novels: Go Beyond the Films bundle offers as many as 16 digital Star Wars novels, covering different stories and histories across time and space for only $18. To put things in perspective, the original value of these novels is $157. Plus, a portion of the process goes to charity, in this case the nonprofit First Book, which provides books and other educational material to children in need. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a free Kobo account to redeem the offer and that it will conclude on October 30th.

Connect with Anakin and Obi-Wan in Star Wars: Brotherhood or discover what Leia was doing right before the events of The Force Awakens in Star Wars: Bloodline. There’s even Star Wars: Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss, if you’re curious about Windu and his adventures. You can grab all 16 of these Star Wars titles for $18, or you can get 6 for $10, or 2 for $1.

Humble Bundle Star Wars Novels: Go Beyond the Films Deal

Head to Humble Bundle here to check out the entire bundle, and read below for a list of the books that are up for grabs.

Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith

Star Wars: Catalyst

Star Wars: Aftermath

Star Wars: Brotherhood

Star Wars: Bloodline

Star Wars: Last Shot

Star Wars: Empire’s End: Aftermath

Star Wars: Life Debt: Aftermath

Star Wars: Resistance Reborn

Star Wars: Lords of the Sith

Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel

Star Wars: Phasma

Star Wars: Heir to the Jedi

Star Wars: Battlefront: Twilight Company

Star Wars: Inquistitor: Rise of the Red Blade

Star Wars: Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss

Star Wars novels hold tons of extra lore of the universe and yet, most fans who have watched all of the movies have yet to read a Star Wars novel, so there are tons of new adventures out there to explore. The novels above reveal tons about our favorite characters and they continue to build out the world that fans know and love. Being able to flush out the world and show us more of the galaxy is exactly what I want out of my sci-fi storytelling.

