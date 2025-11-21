LEGO Insiders Weekend and Black Friday Are Ideal For These Retiring Sets

While Black Friday 2025 week is in full swing, LEGO Insiders Weekend 2025 promises to be the biggest LEGO event of the holiday season. For those that have a membership (its free to sign up), November 22nd and 23rd offer a massive opportunity to score a very enticing combination of loyalty points, free Gift With Purchase sets, and old fashioned discounts. If you want to maximize these offers, your best bet is to go after big, expensive sets and / or LEGO sets that are slated to retire at the end of the year. Here’s why.

Why Go After Retiring LEGO Sets on Insiders Weekend?

LEGO will offer deals on select sets during Insiders Weekend, and there’s a good chance that soon-to-be-retired sets will be among them. For example, during LEGO Insiders Weekend 2024, LEGO shockingly offered a deal on the retiring LEGO Star Wars UCS AT-AT (75313), dropping the price from $849.99 to roughly $679.99. A similar deal could happen on the sets slated to retire this year, and you’ll be able to stack all of the Insiders Week perks on top of the deal. These perks include:

Granted, the situation with the AT-AT set resulted in a frenzy and some cancelled orders, but that serves to illustrate why you should be ready and waiting for this sale to launch tonight, November 21st / 22nd at 9pm PT / 12am ET. You’ll be able to shop all of the LEGO Insiders Weekend deals right here at LEGO after the launch time. Below you’ll find some of our top picks for retiring sets (retiring LEGO sets sorted by price (high to low) can be found here).

The Best LEGO Sets Retiring in 2025

The complete collection of “Retiring Soon” LEGO sets can be found here at the LEGO Shop. Hopefully, you’ll find discounts of at least 20% on some of these sets after Insiders Weekend goes live. Other retailers might offer discounts (potentially deeper discounts) during Black Friday, but getting them from LEGO will ultimately be a better deal depending on how many Insiders Weekend perks you can stack. Some of our top picks from the collection include:

In addition to the retiring LEGO Sets, LEGO Insiders Weekend is the ideal opportunity to go after new, expensive sets like like Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship (10365), the new LEGO Star Wars Death Star (75419) as you will effectively earn significant discounts thanks to the loyalty points and bonus GWP offers.