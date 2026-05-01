Star Wars Day 2026: All The Best Deals We’ve Come Across (So Far)

May the 4th be with you… and judging by this year’s slate, it’s with us in a big way. Star Wars Day 2026 lands at a pretty big moment. The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22 (the franchise’s first big-screen outing in seven years), the Maul – Shadow Lord finale drops on Disney+ on May 4 itself, and Lucasfilm has handed Fortnite the keys to the galaxy. That galactic momentum has translated into the deepest, most aggressive Star Wars Day deal slate we’ve seen in a while.

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Here’s everything we’re watching in the way of deals and announcements, from the headline LEGO drops to the under-the-radar finds worth grabbing before stocks vanish into the Outer Rim.

The Mandalorian and Grogu Era is Here

Lucasfilm has built this year’s celebration around one centerpiece: Din Djarin and Grogu’s first theatrical adventure. Pedro Pascal returns alongside Sigourney Weaver in a film directed by Jon Favreau, and Disney has loaded May the 4th with promotions designed to funnel fans toward May 22.

The most fan-friendly play is a free May the 4th IMAX Special Look event, previewing more than 25 minutes of never-before-seen footage from the film. The screenings are first come, first served, so RSVP early. Fandango FanClub members who buy a Mando and Grogu ticket also score a complimentary Mando + Grogu glassware set while supplies last.

If you’d rather stay on the couch, the Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord finale drops on Disney+ at 12 AM local time on May 4, capping off Dave Filoni’s pulpy 10-episode return for Sam Witwer’s Maul. A second season has already been confirmed.

LEGO Goes Big With UCS N-1 Starfighter and Other Deals

LEGO is, as always, the deal heavyweight of May the 4th, and 2026’s lineup is loaded.

The headline release is the brand-new UCS Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter (75442) at $249.99, which is a 1,809-piece Ultimate Collector Series build with Mando and Grogu minifigures, drum-lacquered silver elements, and a printed display plaque. LEGO Insiders get early access starting May 1, with general release on May 4.

Other new sets worth your build budget include:

For deals on existing sets, third-party retailers are already discounting:

LEGO Stores are also running a free in-store Make & Take of a 43-piece mini N-1 Starfighter May 2–4.

Fortnite Hands Star Wars to the Creators

Starting May 1, Epic and Lucasfilm are launching three brand-new Star Wars games inside Fortnite. And, more notably, opening up Star Wars assets to the entire Fortnite creator community for the first time.

The launch trio: Galactic Siege (10v10 PvP across iconic planets), Escape Vader (a four-player co-op survival game in the vein of Dead by Daylight), and Droid Tycoon (a relaxed build-your-droid-empire mode). New animated Clone Wars Anakin and Ahsoka skins drop in the Item Shop on May 1 at 8 PM ET.

Then on May 19, The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island goes live with 10 minutes of footage from the film. And on May 26, Jon Favreau is appearing at the island’s amphitheater for a live Q&A.

Nintendo eShop Star Wars Sale: Up to 80% Off

Nintendo’s annual May the 4th eShop sale is live, with deals starting at $4. Standouts include:

The iOS app deals are running in parallel, as well. KOTORis just $4 on iOS right now, with KOTOR II at $6.

GOG’s May the 4th Sale: PC Classics Up to 75% Off

For PC players who prefer DRM-free,GOG’s May the 4th sale is one of the deepest of the year, with 26Star Wars titles discounted, most at a flat 75% off:

CASETiFY’s Mandalorian & Grogu Apple Gear

CASETiFY’s new collection is one of the best-looking tech accessory drops of the year. The “This Is The Way” Special Setis $134 (down from $148), the Grogu Special Setis $124 (down from $138), and the standout AirPods Pro 2 Grogu Caseis $46 (down from $64).

Individual MagSafe iPhone cases run around $64, with snappy magnetic wallets and grips between $32–$38. The full Collector Edition Set is $914 (down from $970) for fans really wanting to go all-in.

Lifestyle, Kitchen & Collectibles

The Disney Store’s Star Wars Day 2026 collection spans Mando, Ahsoka, Boba Fett, and Grogu apparel printed with the official “Star Wars Day 2026 — May the 4th Be With You” branding

They’re also carrying the Grogu Gitamini Droid, which, if you’re ready to spend your savings, is a high-end RC-style collectible at $2,875. It’s limited to one per buyer, though… because you were certainly planning on buying multiple $3,000 droids, right?.

A few other standouts worth grabbing for the May the 4th party itself:

That’s the galaxy-spanning 2026 lineup, and with The Mandalorian and Grogu less than three weeks behind May the 4th, this is the year to stock up. May the Force be with you.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more Star Wars Day deals leading up to May the 4th!